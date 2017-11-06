Dolce & Gabbana’s Italian Christmas at Britain’s Harrods

Dolce & Gabbana took over the most famous department store in Britain, Harrods. To celebrate the collaboration, the Italian duo launched an exclusive capsule collection. The extravagant “The Sun in a London Night” show was just a part of the many surprises brought by Domenico and Stefano.

Their Harrods takeover was teased recently, but no one expected such a spectacle. The two designers brought all the Italian luxury to London and transformed the store into a fairytale. Everything was breathing and screaming Dolce & Gabbana. The designers presented the capsule in the middle of the food department of Harrods. Domenico and Stefano invited their millennial influencers and royal British family members. For this fashion show, the duo gathered around 100 young trendsetters that styled their looks. Among the familiar faces were Pixie Lott, Amber Le Bon, Lottie Moss, Lady Amelia Spencer, Sascha Bailey, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, Lady Kitty Spencer and more.

“When you enjoy it, it’s easy. We are so lucky because it’s not work to us. It’s a pleasure. I never liked a short show. If I invite you for dinner or lunch, I’m not going to just make you an appetizer. I love millennials. People talk about them like they’re the worst generation. No! This generation represents a new time. It’s not like, ‘Oh, we discovered millennials’. You need to talk to these people and understand them, and why they’re changing the world. They’re honest.”- Dolce said.

Dolce and Gabbana took over every single corner of the store. The amount they spent is still not revealed, but the speculations are that it cost them around £7 million. Harrods and the luxury Italian house worked for over a year on putting this project together. The collaboration will last until December 28.

The all-Italian takeover included a day full of activities. It all started at the spectacular store entrance that is decorated with a huge Christmas tree, store windows with D&G products, light installations and a brass band brought from Naples. Inside the store, you will find a high-end jewelry pop-up, kids department, womenswear and menswear, kitchen equipment and even Dolce & Gabbana spaghetti.

Stefano and Domenico also released a photographic book that celebrates the new generation. “Dolce & Gabbana Generation Millennials: The New Renaissance” includes pictures of all the millennials who have inspired and collaborated with the Italian duo. It is a dynamic book published by Rizzoli where you will find fun runway photos, shots from events, selfies and more.