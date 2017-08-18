Double Up on Denim This Fall Like a Celebrity

Denim is a timeless fabric, that never goes out of style. Pieces made of denim such as jeans, skirts, and jackets will always be our go-to items for many different occasions. So many everyday essentials are made of this material. Now, the double denim trend is back again.

Wearing double denim, or denim on denim is a risky outfit. Anyway, celebrities find ways to make everything look cool and chic. It all started many years ago when Britney and Justin dated. Both of them appeared wearing denim uniforms, and that picture today is iconic, together with their looks. A lot of people question this combination and try to avoid it. Without a doubt, denim on denim is not meant for everyone. You have to be a real trendsetter to be able to pull off this look.

But you don’t have to stay away from it. Many celebrities are already rocking double denim outfits, and they can serve you as an inspiration on how to combine different denim pieces. Gigi Hadid, for example, is a fearless young lady, that does this combo on daily basis. For one of her Vogue interviews, Gigi chose a pair of ripped wide-leg jeans and a denim oversized jacket. She added a little color, by wearing a red, daring crop top and red booties. Other celebrities opt for the classic look, where they pair their jeans with a denim shirt. You can see popular celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Miranda Kerr and Zoe Kravitz doing that exact same thing and looking flawless.

Take a look at these cool denim on denim outfits worn by celebrities and get ready to rock this trend.

Lady Gaga