Drew Barrymore Launches A Lifestyle Brand On Amazon

“Dear Drew” is the new celebrity collection you need in your closet. It is the first fashion line of the famous actress Drew Barrymore. The lifestyle brand was launched in collaboration with Amazon Fashion, and that is the place where you can shop all the products. As Drew already explained the collection is “a love letter to women around the world”. Now you can look super-trendy thanks to the first lifestyle collection of the actress.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion. Drew’s impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her.”- said Kate Dimmock, Amazon’s Fashion Director.

The full “Dear Drew” line is already available on Amazon Fashion. Aside from the clothing range, the Hollywood star designed jewelry, accessories, intimates, beauty tools, and luggage. Drew included many inspirational quotes, featured all over her designs. The items from the clothing line are sophisticated, modern and do remind of Barrymore’s personal style.

Drew created the collection to empower women all around the world. The trendy clothing pieces feature fun quotes that spread positivity. You will find chic picks such as the very famous pajama-looking tops, pleated skirts, maxi floral dresses and high-waisted plaid plants. The jewelry selection is also very modern and carries a bohemian vibe. Super cute heart details decorate the bags and several other designs.

Drew already owns a beauty brand named Flower Beauty. The actress has been blessing us with her amazing products for almost four years. It was founded in 2013 and offers beauty products and tools, makeup and fragrances. Barrymore is a successful business lady and entrepreneur. Aside from Flower Beauty, the actress also owns several other brands. She is passionate about wine, and she established Barrymore Wine back in 2014. Flower Eyewear is just another rising brand of. hers. The only thing she was missing was a fashion project. Now, she will also be dressing us up with super-chic designs.

The collection is relatively affordable. Everything is under $250, and you will even find items and designs that cost only $28. Amazon surprises us with affordable collaborations on regular basis. The online retailer launched its fashion feature just months ago and is already taking over the world of fashion.

Photo Credit: Amazon