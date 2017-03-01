Dries Van Noten Celebrates 100th Fashion Show With Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection

Dries Van Noten, also known as one of the fashion industry’s most private designers, has just unveiled his most recent Dries Van Noten fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week, making the anticipation for one of his biggest milestones grow as well.

News that the introvert designer was about to take part in a documentary about his life broke the Internet a few months ago, leaving us eager to watch the results (and finally get to know beloved Dries Van Noten better). Yesterday, less than 24 hours before this latest Dries Van Noten fall 2017 runway show, the first official trailer of the documentary was released, and we couldn’t be more excited. Trying to have more information about him or his inspirations has always been, in fact, extremely difficult, as not only doesn’t the designer do pre-collections, but also never posts anything about himself on Instagram, and also never advertises his collections.

Produced by Reiner Holzemer, the documentary will officially debut at the Copenhagen International Film Festival on March 18th, and follows the Antwerp Six designer preparing his Dries Van Noten spring 2017 runway show. “The word fashion I don’t like, because fashion is something that’s over in six months,” we hear Van Noten say in the trailer. “I’d like to find a word that’s more timeless.”

Documentaries aside, this Dries Van Noten fall/winter 2017-18 runway show also marked another huge accomplishment for the Belgian designer, celebrating his 100th Fashion Week show. The collection, as a result, sort of recalls such important milestones, as each one of the different 63 proposals exudes the kind of tailored refinement and care for the proportions Van Noten has got us used to.

The collection, which mainly consisted of urban separates, took four leading colors, namely orange, green, blue and yellow, and transposed them to various patterns, constantly toying with geometry, abstract motifs and volumes, too. To accentuate the latter with a more multidimensional appeal, Dries Van Noten also played a lot with the ephemeral metallic and sheer accents, with the former looking unexpectedly lightweight, and the latter echoing his Dries Van Noten spring/summer 2013 collection, which was the one that started the recent whole grunge revival in the industry.

As for the different figures, this latest collection of his centered around oversized, roomy silhouettes, with both the coats and the cropped trousers, which were also the collection’s key items, veering toward ample and relaxed lines.

As a way to further enhance the collection’s overall relaxed silhouettes, Dries Van Noten interrupted the line-up with standard minimalist and clean-cut lines as well, the most terrific examples of which are the suit jackets. He also made sure a few conventionally winter-approved garments, such as the furry coats, were included in his collection as well, which ultimately gave the entire lineup its most ready-to-wear touch.

