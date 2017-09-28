Dries Van Noten RTW Spring 2018 at PFW

“We always say that fashion is a reflection of our times. Well, maybe that’s enough of that! Let’s do something optimistic, enjoy things—and really go for it!” says Dries Van Noten.

And maybe the Belgian fashion designer is right. We live in challenging times. After so many terroristic attacks Paris has lost a lot of its optimism. But should we dress with pessimism? Now more than ever is important to find joy in small things. And Dries Van Noten is here to help. The designer offered a positive Spring 2018 collection. So positive that you won’t even feel bad about spending your money on it.

Dries Van Noten brought diversity on the runway. Not just in his model cast that featured some of his more mature muses. But in shapes and silhouettes also. While most designers opted for clothes untied with a specific season, Dries Van Noten presented strictly spring and summer pieces. Some of the designs looked like they were made of scarves. Others had details in scarf prints. The latest Dries Van Noten’s collection echoed spring.

The designer wasn’t trying to make clothes that would be appealing to the millennial customer base. Dries Van Noten made clothes that would make people happy. The designer is one of the few that isn’t trying to capture a trend. That’s why his collections are always different from what other designers are showing during fashion weeks.

Athleisure is in the center of the fashion world nowadays, but you won’t find a single piece in this style in Dries Van Noten Spring 2018 collection. The collection is full of timeless feminine designs. There is nothing gender-bending even in the female power suits. The loose silhouettes are spiced up with vibrant prints that radiate femininity.

The Dries Van Noten Spring 2018 collection is full of attention-grabbing and chic pieces. Anyway, the designs aren’t following the latest trends. The fabrics and the shapes were similar to those in the Twenties, Forties, Sixties, and Eighties. Dries Van Noten gathered decades of fashion into one collection. There was only one trend that Dries Van Noten couldn’t help himself but involve it into the Spring 2018 collection. There were several see-through pieces a result to the sheer craziness that’s going on right now.

Dries Van Noten 2018 Spring collection felt refreshing. We live in a time when designers make clothes to approach the millennials. So is good to have at least one designer that makes pieces without numbers in mind. Paris Fashion Week was lucky to have Dries Van Noten by its side this year.

