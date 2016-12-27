Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Pays Homage to Canada

Canadian designers Dean and Dan Caten, the iconic twins behind Dsquared2, just celebrated their Canadian roots once again thanks to their brand new pre-fall 2017 collection. Less than 6 months ago, the Catens were busy creating Canada’s Olympic uniforms for the Rio Games since, as many other designers worldwide, such as Giorgio Armani who was busy designing Italy’s uniforms, the twins were in charge of paying homage to their national team.

That experience must have been particularly touching and appealing for them, as their Dsquared2 pre-fall 2017 collection celebrates not only their homeland, Canada, but revisits their own experience as the designers of the Canadian Olympic uniforms as well.

The main celebratory motif we can easily identify within this Dsquared2 pre-fall 2017 collection is its color scheme, which inevitably sees red as its ultimate protagonist. Although being predominantly dark-toned and black (it is always Dsquared2, after all), this collection’s color palette features bold pops of red and white that instantly recall the Canadian flag, yet in a more couture-esque way.

The Catens’ Canadian sources of inspiration for their pre-fall 2017 collection were, in fact, multiple and multi-faceted, ranging from colors to naturalistic themes and even signature Canadian staples. While for the Canadian flag-inspired garments, they focused on high-end sharp cuts, geometric patterns and structured lines, for the Canadian landscape-inspired items, such as the t-shirts embellished with maple tree patterns, they focused on cozier silhouettes and materials.

Flannels and big, checked patterns also inevitably remind us of the cold winters of the Canadian mountains and forests, treating us to something super warm to wear, however, in any cosmopolitan city, too.

Aside from Canada, the Dsquared2 pre-fall 2017 collection focuses on another main theme that, needless to say, could be somehow linked to Canada anyways. Utilitarianism is going to be the key element for the Dsquared2 pre-fall 2017 collection, with each one of the proposals being equally glamorous and comfortable at the same time. Cascades of practical pockets, wearable, billowy figures, and fabrics that make the ensembles extremely comfortable to walk, run, dance and climb in, define the whole collection, even when showcasing more elegant items.

For little touches of conventionally urban-chic fashions, the Dsquared2 pre-fall 2017 collection brings in stiletto heeled sandals, velvet caps, big leather handbags, and hipster tote bags, the latter of which we predict will very likely become one of the upcoming pre-fall 2017 season’s day-to-day must-haves.

As a whole, with the collection being extremely utilitarian-inspired with all those sweatshirts, flowy tunics and furry flannels, we could actually fairly state that each one of the staples unveiled is destined to become a sellout, both in Canada and abroad.

Photos courtesy of Vogue