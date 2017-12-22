After serving his talent to Jean Paul Gaultier, Cavalli, Lacroix, Emanuel Ungaro and Emilio Pucci, Peter Dundas finally launched his eponymous label. For Peter that meant creative freedom. The world of fashion has enjoyed Dundas’s designs at every stage of his creativity, but now we can sense what it means for Dundas to be on his own and free. For Pre-Fall 2018 he focused on what he knows best: nightwear and heavy glamour. Extravaganza and glamour are hiding in every single piece of the collection making it hard to hold on until the end of summer 2018 to flaunt these pieces. It’s party season and Peter Dundas just made everyone wish they could shop this collection at this very moment.

For Pre-Fall 2018 Peter Dundas got addicted to the ’70s glamour. But he passed on those flared trousers with ruffled hems that became a definition of the ’70s in 2017. Many affordable and high-end brands offered them in their collections this year, so Dundas wanted something unique. He heavily relied on sequins in this collection to make the pieces pop.

There are a few classics such a fully sequined chic emerald mini dress with plunging neckline and its maxi twin in gold. But you can also find a dazzling purple jumpsuit with a strappy corset and glamorous gowns with small but effective sequined details that seem to hold them together. The dazzling craziness is never-ending in the Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Furthermore, there is sparkly suit for the ladies who prefer power dressing and a chic mini dress in the same aesthetic for the ones who like to go by the cocktail-approved attire.

Since Dundas has a complete design freedom now, he decided to celebrate his muses throughout this collection.

“Recently I rediscovered a book about the illustrator Antonio Lopez, called Antonio’s Girls. It was about his muses: Pat Cleveland, Jerry Hall, Grace Jones. But I have my girls too; they’re my ‘Peter’s Girls’! Giovanna [Battaglia], Poppy [Delevingne], Eugenie [Niarchos], Bianca [Brandolini]. They’re all glorious and they enjoy life; I wanted to celebrate them,” the designer told Vogue.

Besides dazzling pieces, the designer offered whimsical multicolored ensembles. Thanks to his time at Lacroix, Dundas developed a distinctive sense of colors and prints. You can see in the Pre-Fall 2018 collection that he is not afraid to play with show-stopping patterns and colors. He worked mostly with florals to add life to the pieces. But his floral prints are more on the abstract side. He used those on maxi playful dresses that added a bohemian vibe to the collection.

The Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 collection is the second independent drop for the designer. The first one was during Paris Couture Week in July where he showed heavy glamour. Although this collection doesn’t lack glamour, you can notice that is more toned-down than his debut one.

Photo Credit: Dundas