E.L.F x Chistian Siriano Collaboration

The beloved affordable cosmetics brand E.L.F made its debut on the runway at this NYFW, sponsoring Christian Siriano’s Fall 2018 show. It turns out that something more was behind this partnership – an entire collaborative collection that connects high fashion and low prices. Designer Christian Siriano teamed up with E.L.F cosmetics on a 4-piece electric collection. We already got to see these exciting items in action on the show and believe it or not, E.L.F dropped them on their website, so no one has to wait to put their hands on these.



The E.L.F. x Christian Siriano collab includes an eyeshadow palette, two lipsticks, and a makeup bag. The entire collection is inspired by Siriano’s Spring 2018 collection.

“I’m a huge celebrator of color. I love the idea of vibrancy. I just had 30 fabrics on the table and I was like, ‘Here’s what I want it to be.’ I was pulling pigments from fabrics, saying, ‘I’d really love the packaging to feel like this floral organza,” the designer told Elle.

The colors in the collection remind of his vibrant spring offerings. The eyeshadows that come in a patterned hot fuchsia packaging include 7 fun colors perfect for spring. If you are a brown-smokey eye type of person, this palette might overwhelm you. But since the ’80s are coming back in 2018, now is the time to experiment with bold colors. The eyeshadow palette includes acid green, Pantone’s color of the year, Ultra Violet, turquoise, deep blue and a few neutrals to highlight the inner corners of your eyes, your brow bone or just flaunt a toned-down day makeup look. The palette costs only $12.

Next, the two lip products include one matte liquid lipstick called Electric Fuchsia and pale pink tinted lip oil called Polished Pink. Thanks to E.LF’s affordable price points, you can get these lippies for $6 each. Lastly, there is a chic patterned metallic pink makeup bag. With a price tag of only $8, you’ll most certainly want to have a matching makeup bag for Christian Siriano’s eyeshadow palette and the lipsticks. In fact, the entire collection will cost you $32, which is far less than a Christian Siriano dress. His designs are indeed beautiful, but just in case your wallet isn’t ready for high-fashion prices, you can score this collection without spending too much.

Christian Siriano has made his eponymous brand a synonym for inclusivity. In the same fashion, Siriano featured plus-size models in the shoot for the makeup collection and E.L.F welcomed the idea with no question. His Fall 2018 show at NYFW was an ode to diversity. The designer had one of the most diverse model casts that included women of all shapes, sizes, races and even celebrities. Together with E.L.F cosmetics, Christian Siriano finally broke into the beauty industry with a fun affordable collection meant for everyone.