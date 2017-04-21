Earth to Gucci, Earth to Gucci: WTF?

Gucci’s new campaign stars a bunch of…wait for it…aliens!

Okay, just when you think you’ve seen it all, Gucci just released their new #Gucciandbeyond Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign this morning on IG. And it just happens to star a bunch of intergalactic models.

You heard right, ICYDK, take a look at Instagram and you’ll see what Creative Director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, has come up with. Seriously, not that we have anything against UFOs or aliens, but where in the world, or otherworld, is Gucci going with this? No one really knows because Gucci isn’t responding to any of the press inquiries. And you KNOW inquiring minds want to know what is up with this new, interstellar campaign.

Sure, this is whimsical and fun, but do they really think that we’ll be running around like Xeod? Incidentally, according to Gucci, Xeod is approximately 7,000 years old and from an unknown, far-reaching part of the galaxy. He also wants to study map systems and nebula with you. Hey, he sort of sounds like my last Tinder date!

But perhaps the most unusual of Gucci’s models is Sea Beast who looks identical to the 1950’s Universal monster in the film, “Creature from the Black Lagoon”. In a full body costume including a headpiece, he is from a water planet and complains, “Garrrggghhh, why must I ALWAYS be the one to rescue these visitors who get out of their depths?” Clearly, Sea Beast is popular as he already has 216K likes on his Instagram post this morning and 297 comments. Some viewers are completely perplexed by him as one commenter said, “Speechless…”, while another said, “Gucci, whaaaaat is going on?”

If anything, Gucci’s newest campaign is fresh, new, innovative and definitely has a sense of humor! Check it out and don’t forget to study your algorithmic equations for differential calculus!