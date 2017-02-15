Edun Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 Collection Is Inspired by Mickalene Thomas’ Photobook ‘Muse’

Edun’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed at New York Fashion Week as a contrasting range of clothes. There were ensembles in the collection that had very strong design elements from abstract patterns to varying lengths.

This is another season in a row that the Edun brand did beautiful work while not having the benefit of a head designer. The collection has been presented by the team collectively, and this last collection was created after the entire team went to Africa together.

Citing the photobook ‘Muse’ by Mickalene Thomas and its beautiful and eccentric images, the collective team began their designs and work with Carole Nevin, a designer in South Africa, the Ethical Fashion Initiative in Burkina Faso and with a set of new partnerships set up with Johana Bramble Creations in Senegal and a weaving co-op from Kenya.

The point of view and tone of the Edun fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection were just beautifully in line with the typical aesthetic on a variety of silhouettes and with a commitment to textures and patterns working together that was as unique as it was visually incredible. The colors were bright and sturdy, and the fashions like nothing else that had shown.

Some of the prints are so strong and unexpected, like a grey and black zebra-esque print paired with wide-legged leather pants. Hand-made details were my favorite features of the collection. A stunning cropped yellow textured patent leather motorcycle jacket was paired with a matching set of gloves and pants.

Honestly, there are so many fascinating aspects to the Edun brand; not only is this a label dedicated to sustainable fashion, but also the fashions are just so beautiful. Sustainable fashion can come with the connotation a lot of times that the materials will be uncomfortable or scratchy and the colors muted, but Edun shows with every collection that this is most assuredly not the case.

The standout in this collection, at least for me, was the drama of the floor-length coats. They are beautiful and full, perfect for even a very cold winter. They looked soft an interesting, one with a belt closure and the other with buttons, and both ways the coats are just amazing. The ankle-length black coat with white stripes on one side featured so much texture and looked so soft that even in the picture you just felt the need to run your hand down the side.

The Edun fall 2017 collection is without a doubt amazing. Not only is it sustainable, a collaborative effort and beneficial to more than just the brand, but also the options are incredibly designed to last and be fashionable for the foreseeable future.

Photos courtesy of Vogue