Effortlessly Chic Celebrity Beach Waves

There is one single hairstyle trend that doesn’t seem to go out of style. The infamous beach waves are still going strong among celebrities. You will see them rocking it on red carpets, glamorous events, and everyday occasions. It is the fastest, and the easiest hairstyle you can do. There are many video tutorials online, so you don’t even need to visit the hair salon.

If you had the impression that beach waves are a summer thing, you are wrong. This is an ideal hairstyle for every single season. You can also do messy waves on different hair lengths. Bobs and lobs are the two trendiest looks of the moment. Many A-listers decided to cut their long curls just to rock a chic bob. Most ladies think that if you have a short hairstyle your options are very limited. That is not true because these are the most versatile dos. All you need is a flat straightener and around 10 minutes to get the ideal chic waves.

For those who want to keep their hair long, look up to Taylor Hill’s gorgeous tousled do. Even when you are opting for a more elegant look, waves should still be a little messy. A drastic side part always looks good with this hairstyle. It doesn’t matter if you have long or short hair. This way you can add a glamorous vibe to your look and complete it with statement earrings. Details such as braids are a great, fun addition to the do.

High ponytails made of beach waves are a great idea. Vanessa Hudgens and her hairstylist decided to put her long dark hair up high and add volume to the ponytail with thick wavy strands.

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to show off several breath-taking hairstyle transformations in only weeks. First, the Instagram queen went blonde for the American Music Awards. Everyone was more than surprised to see her debut platinum moment. And Selena’s favorite hairstyle to go with the new color is beach waves. For the 2017 Fashion Awards from a few days ago, Gomez flaunted a wet, edgy hairstyle. This is officially the hairstyle you need to try this season.

If you need more convincing or inspiration on how to rock beach waves, you can find it in these celebrities. They’ve already made strong cases for this super-chic hairstyle and now it’s your turn. From Taylor Hill’s long messy do to Emily Ratajkowski’s blunt bob, the options are endless.

