Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Elie Saab’s work is the perfect example of the words haute couture. He is the designer that doesn’t enjoy working on daywear but instead creates dresses that have the “wow” factor and leave everyone breathless. For his Couture Fall 2017 Collection, the designer got inspired by the medieval times and warrior queens. Even his show notes carried the same message: “fallen kings, defeated by a fearless and heroic sisterhood . . . bright and brave warrior queens they were, are, and forever will be.”

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week cobalt blue and gold embellished gown and cape

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week blue dress

Saab presented another magical show titled “”A Tale of Fallen Kings”. Apparently, this astonishing collection was inspired by the mega-popular HBO show “Game of Thrones”. According to the official Instagram of the brand  “The haute couture collection captures the opulence and wild beauty of medieval times, and translate it into fiercely elegant feminine silhouettes.”.

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week cobalt blue embellished dress

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week red dress

Most of the sixty looks include floor-length glamorous dresses, with an exception of a few. Elie showed only a couple of looks that featured perfectly tailored trousers and heavily embellished jackets with a train.

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week baby blue trousers and jacket with train

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week multicolored dress with cape

The gowns are ultimately gorgeous, elegant and sparkling. You can find one for any glamorous occasion, starting from red carpets, galas, and weddings. Many of the dresses are accompanied by long, sumptuous capes. The colors vary from black, blue, and emerald, to bright and vivid colors such as red, cobalt blue, cream, baby blue, and white.

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week bridal dresses

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week black dresses

The Lebanese couturier loves to play with different fabrics. The collection features various fabrics, including tulle, velvet, satin, fabrics with rich embroideries and embellishments, amazing patterns and sequins. The embellishment is done in many ways and patterns, but the color that is most prominent is the gold one. On the other hand, the heavy materials in rich dark colors give a dark, but very enchanting vibe to the Fall Couture 2017 Collection.

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week multicolored embellished dress

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week black and gold embellished dress

Saab accessorized his medieval queens with embellished headbands. According to the hairstylist Orlando Pita, the looks were inspired by the cult series  “Game of Thrones”. The models flaunted loose waves and braids that represent femininity, and headbands as crowns that represent power. The makeup was gentle, with golden, bronze, pink and yellow tones, that made the models look just like real goddesses.

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week emerald and gold embellished gown

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week black and gold embellished gown

Elie Saab found the perfect way to incorporate the medieval vibe into these contemporary gowns that everyone dreams of. The cuts that belong to the previous century are updated with his recognizable details, transforming the models into modern strong queens.

