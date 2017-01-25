Elie Saab Couture Spring 2017 Collection Is An Arabic Dream Come True

Lebanese designer Elie Saab just warmed the Paris Fashion Week with references of evocative Sirocco winds, which, along with cascades of crystals, overwhelmed the Elie Saab Couture spring 2017 runway show with a sense of timeless elegance that also exuded empowering notes of freedom through architectural lines and imposing motifs.

As we have already experienced with the recent runway shows, such as those of Dior, Chanel and Maison Margiela, Elie Saab’s Couture spring/summer 2017 line-up also focused on women’s empowerment, here seen through an inspiring Arabic lens. Entitled “Birth of the Light”, this collection is dedicated to Arab women, their historical and cultural background, which has been translated by the couturier to a dream array of 56 evening staples that put us into a sort of overwhelming trance.

To better translate his desired empowering and sophisticated notes to fashion, Elie Saab decided to focus on the Golden Age of Arabic cinema, when divas charmed the world with their exotic appeal and breathtaking elegance. Inevitably, most of the collection’s proposals embraced the same sinuously fluid lines that we often see during any red carpet event, although here being actually infinitively closer to a sort of mystic parallel world rather than a merely cinematic-related scenario.

Exquisite patterns embellished with intricate crystals, along with refreshing and soigné fabrics such as satin, lace and tulle, embraced a modern kind of femininity that was specifically designed to suit any contemporary woman, while at the same time reflecting the echoes of an era, as well as culture, that more and more fashion designers are now taking into account.

As for the overall looks, the collection appears to be also extremely coherent in its patterns, both in terms of the colors and embellishments used, as well as the overall figures.

Eye-catching, Elie Saab’s color palette for the spring 2017 couture season radiates a refined spirit we yet had to see at Paris Couture Fashion Week, as it mainly focuses on gold touches, dusty pinks and light blues. Even when revamping the line-up with bright shades of white, Saab manages to keep harmoniously warm undertones up thanks to Arabic-inspired amber adornments.

As it usually happens when it comes to an Elie Saab collection, coherent indeed are the general figures and lines of the designs, with architectural lines often getting interrupted by either curve-hugging cuts or sensual slits. Heavily pleated figures, wrapped cuts and flared lines find their perfect transposition into everything from layered gowns to tailored suit pants, often being intertwined with one another to create an even more dynamic synergy that is almost addictive.

The Elie Saab Couture spring 2017 collection manages to satisfy almost any fashion taste, as it features both conventionally elegant floor-length dresses, and hybrids between mannish suits and feminine gowns that, we bet, will become some of the biggest protagonists of the upcoming international events for sure.

Photos courtesy of Vogue