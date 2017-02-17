Elie Tahari’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Plays With Textures

Contemporary brand Elie Tahari showed the Elie Tahari fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week and gave us an idea of what fashionable clothing for chilly and cold months could be. The tailoring is polished and expressive in a way that is perfectly business casual.

The inclusion of a wide range of options for texture and aesthetic sets this collection apart. Although this collection shows off professional yet fashionable clothing, it also easily transitions to early eveningwear without too much effort. According to Elie Tahari, who stepped out to make a quick statement, “the most important thing is truth and the truth is that no one can come close to this collection.”

What exactly he meant is open to interpretation as it was clearly a personal opinion from start to finish, but we can give him credit for confidence. The Elie Tahari fall 2017 collection is a clear statement of what it is and what it is not.

The inspiration for the collection is not immediately noticeable, but was apparently the Garden of Eden, leading him to including elements of fur, feathers and florals. This is a lot and could have quickly wet in a terribly unfortunate direction, but fortunately Tahari was able to exercise some level of restraint.

The collection was not as strong as Tahari’s bold statement; it lacked expressiveness though it did have flair. Because so many of us are used to being bombarded with the elaborate and sometimes overly complex shows full of glitter and flash and wow, we forget to realize that this isn’t the norm for most people. It is important to keep our minds open to options that are the definition of realistic and not turn our backs on a strong statement that is fairly true for many.

The colors in the Elie Tahari fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection were rich, and there were elements to each design that were worthy of note and pieces that stood at the forefront of the collection, but nothing gave the collection a full cohesion. Seeing each piece individually or together would evoke the middle of the road response of ‘that’s nice’ but not anything gasp-inducing, as the collection does not appear to be aiming for that.

The clothes are definitely beautiful and season-appropriate, but not designed for an ultra glam affair. As such the Elie Tahari fall/winter 2017-2018 collection might be downplayed but that would be a shame. Just another opinion on the collection, but it really is charming from top to bottom. The details are marvelously applied and sophisticated in their design. For the every day and interesting events that are not actually supposed to be treated as winter red carpet event, most of these looks will work well.

Photos courtesy of Zimbio