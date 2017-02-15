Elizabeth and James Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Experiments With Textures and Colors

Designers Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have been revamping their Elizabeth and James collections for a while now, with some of their latest shows featuring a more variegated color palette. For their Elizabeth and James fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, the twin designers went further into their renovation, adding new textures, fabrics and hues to their line-up, too.

The Olsens’ visions for the next autumnal season are, however, always minimalistic and urban-chic, meaning that those who head to the their store to find something fancy and practical on a daily basis, can always count on Elizabeth and James’ signature styles. This time around, the designers paired their standard elongated, clean-cut figures with more flared, pleated and even cocoon-like silhouettes, which enhance the waists and also highlight the hourglass figures.

To better emphasize the waists, Elizabeth and James’ creative directors also refined most of their staples with thin belts, which become practical when cinched around the utilitarian jackets, or purely frivolous when accentuating the oversized figures and rich textures of the coats. The latter, aside from Elizabeth and James’ usual jacquards, cottons and cashmeres, also featured raw and nubby wool materials that would have looked kind of rustic, if it weren’t for Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen’s skills of balancing the tailored cuts.

As for the colors chosen, the Elizabeth and James fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was particularly interesting for two main reasons. Besides the twins’ signature blacks, the collection also featured pastel pinks and vibrant oranges, even with rich reds being juxtaposed with neutral tones, such as gray and ecru. Although being technically not meant to be included in the collection’s color palette, the line-up’s last staples included delicate and minimal crystal embroideries that reminded us of the geometrical patterns we often see in the seasonal ready-to-wear collections, yet almost never when it comes to Elizabeth and James.

Wearable and ready-to-wear indeed, the collection surprised us in its extremely covetable lines as well, which here didn’t solely revolve around the Olsens’ unavoidable oversized silhouettes. Those who prefer more fitting and curve-hugging staples for wintertime will finally find something suitable for their tastes in this Elizabeth and James fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, whether it is a pair of minimalist trousers, or a go-to sweater.

Although being the minority, the collection’s accessory line was as interesting as the clothing line, with the former being filtered through the revolutionized lens of the latter, too. Smaller tote bags (albeit always roomy), intrecciato handbags, boots aplenty and day-to-day Oxford shoes completed most of the outfits, treating us to something we could easily wear all winter long. It is also worth mentioning that, among the many boots, Margiela’s Tabi-inspired shoes are to be found too, the innovative touch of which makes us wonder whether the twins are about to fully revolutionize their style, or not.

Photos courtesy of Vogue