Elle Fanning Made Her Runway Debut at PFW

This fashion month, actresses took over the runways. Christian Siriano invited his muses, Danielle Brooks and Selma Blair to model pieces from his Fall 2018 collection. Just a few days ago, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink opened and closed Undercover’s Fall 2018 show. The actress made her runway debut at only 15 against all recommendations of the CFDA for designers to cast models that are 16 or older. The latest teen actress who walked the runway is Elle Fanning. The 19-year old star is already a fashion icon. Considering her model physique and unique beauty it was only a question of time when she’ll get on the runway.



Elle Fanning opened and closed Miu Miu‘s Fall 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week. Miuccia Prada has been one of the first designers who has spotted Fanning’s fashion potential. She tapped the actress back in 2014 for her label’s spring campaign. The young actress starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Lupita Nyong’o in that same campaign. It took a few years for Elle to get in the role of a runway model, but her buzzy debut was worth the wait.

The actress opened the show in an oversized camel coat paired with grunge-meets-chic black boots, tiny blue scarf and very ’80s hair and makeup. She was followed up by the new generation of fashion icons such as Kaia Gerber, Slick Woods, Edie Campbell, Adwoa Aboah, Georgia May Jagger, Fran Summers and more. She later returned to lead the finale in another oversized coat, this time a blend of tweed and leather. A royal blue knitted sweater, blue shirt and lime green scarf around the neck were hiding underneath the coat. The rock n’ roll-inspired black boots were left backstage as the star flaunted chic satin silver high heels with a giant bow on the front. By this point, she couldn’t keep a straight face and started giggling as her fellow actors in the front row got too excited.

Elle’s older sister Dakota Fanning has also worked with the brand. Eight years ago the actress attended her very first fashion show which happened to be Miu Miu. Just recently she was tapped to direct a short film for the fashion house, for its series Women’s Tales which feature stars like Ava DuVernay and Chloë Sevigny. It’s still a mystery why the actress wasn’t present at the show to witness her sister’s runway debut. It would be exciting to see a family affair next season. Who knows, maybe the famous sisters will get to walk the runway together.

