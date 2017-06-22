Fashion

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 Collection

By Updated on

The fashion house Emanuel Ungaro has a new creative director with a rich background in fashion design. Fausto Puglisi was replaced by Marco Colagrossi, a former creative director of Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. The 43-year-old Milanese designer made his debut with his Resort 2018 Collection for the brand. The collection is more on the sophisticated side compared to the collections of the former creative director. Besides that, the designer kept Ungaro’s tendency for fanfare.

The designs are very optimistic, painted in bright vivid colors and enriched with eye-catching floral prints. It’s practically like a bundle of joy packed in clothing.

“It’s about happiness and positivity. I was thinking about giving a modern edge to a collection that is usually very ‘Madame,’ but I want to keep the ‘Madame,’ too,” says Colagrossi about the collection.

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 floral top, red belt and white pants

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 blue floral dres, blue floral trousers and blue plain shirt

Emanuel Ungaro decided to place the accent on the floral motives. Almost every piece of the collection is enriched with floral print or embellished with flowers. The tailoring includes a lot of ruffles, asymmetry, and volume.

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 floral maxi dress

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 short floral voluminous dress

One of the most eye-catching designs are the fuchsia-hued pieces. The fuchsia loose coat with floral embellishments on the side is the star of the collection. Just like the floral motives, the fuchsia hue is present in most of the designs.

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 fuchsia coat with floral details

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 fuchsia pants and asymmetric top

While creating the pieces Marco pictured different women in different places. He wanted to create a collection with clothes perfect for different places around the globe. In the sea of optimistic colorful clothes, the sharp office outfits may look like a surprise, but they are in the collection with a purpose. The designer thought of the busy business women in New York and wanted to add life to their style.

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 black midi skirt and blazer

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 black trousers, black translaprent blouse and black blazer

The maxi dresses are the most feminine designs of the collection. Dramatic, chic and comfortable, something that every woman needs in her summer wardrobe.

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 blue voluminous ruffle maxi dress

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 blue ruffle maxi dress

The mesmerizing turbans decorated with 3-D floral embellishments are a major refreshment on the fashion scene. While most designers opted for effective jewelry to accessorize their designs, Marco Colagrossi ditched the usual jewelry pieces and made a huge fashion statement with the turbans. Besides the turbans, the designer included many multicolored scarves that spice up the vibrant designs.

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 stripe coordinates and floral turban

Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 stripe suit and multicolored scarf

Besides all the drama in Emanuel Ungaro’s designs, the collection is very wearable and versatile. The new creative director stated that his next collection for the brand will be much different. He will present the next collection with a runway show that’s going to be his first for the brand.

Recent Posts

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection

Fashion

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection

Cynthia Rowley's latest collection is all about the extended weekend getaways. The designer mixed the unique swimwear with the ready-to-wear pieces. Her goal was to balance between the women’s travel wardrobe and their regular style....

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2018 Collection

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2018 Collection

Kim Jones, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, proved that he is one of the most innovative designers in the industry. With each collection for the luxury French brand, Kim pushes the boundaries of creativity....

Celebrity Inspo: Beach Outfits to Rock This Summer

Celebrities Fashion Trends

Celebrity Inspo: Beach Outfits to Rock This Summer

The swimming suit isn't the only must-have for the beach. Nowadays you have to look good for the pictures as well, and good pictures demand good outfit. There are a number of things that you...

11 Bronzer Formulas That Will Give A Golden Goddess Glow

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup

11 Bronzer Formulas That Will Give A Golden Goddess Glow

Owning a bronzer(s) is a MUST for your summer makeup routine, these products have the power to contour your face into a work of art! These 11 bronzers will give you the ultimate glow all...

Victoria Swarovski Got Married in a $1.3 Million Dress

Celebrities Fashion

Victoria Swarovski Got Married in a $1.3 Million Dress

Being the heiress of one of the biggest jewelry and crystal companies in the world definitely has its perks. Victoria Swarovski married her long-time boyfriend wearing a dress worth $1.3 million. She dated Werner Mürz,...