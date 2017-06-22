Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018 Collection

The fashion house Emanuel Ungaro has a new creative director with a rich background in fashion design. Fausto Puglisi was replaced by Marco Colagrossi, a former creative director of Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. The 43-year-old Milanese designer made his debut with his Resort 2018 Collection for the brand. The collection is more on the sophisticated side compared to the collections of the former creative director. Besides that, the designer kept Ungaro’s tendency for fanfare.

The designs are very optimistic, painted in bright vivid colors and enriched with eye-catching floral prints. It’s practically like a bundle of joy packed in clothing.

“It’s about happiness and positivity. I was thinking about giving a modern edge to a collection that is usually very ‘Madame,’ but I want to keep the ‘Madame,’ too,” says Colagrossi about the collection.

Emanuel Ungaro decided to place the accent on the floral motives. Almost every piece of the collection is enriched with floral print or embellished with flowers. The tailoring includes a lot of ruffles, asymmetry, and volume.

One of the most eye-catching designs are the fuchsia-hued pieces. The fuchsia loose coat with floral embellishments on the side is the star of the collection. Just like the floral motives, the fuchsia hue is present in most of the designs.

While creating the pieces Marco pictured different women in different places. He wanted to create a collection with clothes perfect for different places around the globe. In the sea of optimistic colorful clothes, the sharp office outfits may look like a surprise, but they are in the collection with a purpose. The designer thought of the busy business women in New York and wanted to add life to their style.

The maxi dresses are the most feminine designs of the collection. Dramatic, chic and comfortable, something that every woman needs in her summer wardrobe.

The mesmerizing turbans decorated with 3-D floral embellishments are a major refreshment on the fashion scene. While most designers opted for effective jewelry to accessorize their designs, Marco Colagrossi ditched the usual jewelry pieces and made a huge fashion statement with the turbans. Besides the turbans, the designer included many multicolored scarves that spice up the vibrant designs.

Besides all the drama in Emanuel Ungaro’s designs, the collection is very wearable and versatile. The new creative director stated that his next collection for the brand will be much different. He will present the next collection with a runway show that’s going to be his first for the brand.