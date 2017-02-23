Emilio Pucci Unveils Dazzling Bright Hues & Eccentric Fringe for Fall 2017

“Glam, with a Pucci slam” was the audacious motto behind Emilio Pucci’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, which brought a never-before-seen sense of ease, movement and wild imagination to Milan Fashion Week.

Like Griffith’s Max Mara fall 2017 runway show, Emilio Pucci’s fall/winter 2017-18 collection was artistically arranged according to different chromatic experiences, too, which this time around, however, did not solely revolve around monochrome proposals. Emilio Pucci’s iconic and signature prints were to be found too, and were used not only for the clothing pieces. Everything, including the accessories and the trolleys, was profusely dipped into Pucci’s colorful world.

Emilio Pucci, whose biggest contribution to the industry was empowering women through fashion, was honored throughout the line-up with two of his greatest passions, namely travelling and movement (to be intended as sports). The former found its most righteous translation to fashion through the use of the trolleys and luggage, which we rarely see on stage, also inevitably enhancing the overall collection’s sense of movement and dynamicity specifically with the trolleys’ ultra-polished structure.

Although immersing all of the staples into bright, shocking colors, Pucci’s creative director Massimo Giorgetti managed to keep everything ethereal and lightweight, even when opting for futuristic metallic fabrics, or for sharp cuts, such as those seen on some of the collection’s tailored jackets.

All of the elements of this collection, namely the shades, fabrics and cuts, played an intrinsic role in creating such successful looks, which as a result created the line-up’s glamorous movement we mentioned before. To further enhance the concept, Giorgetti revisited one of the Emilio Pucci spring 2017 rtw collection’s hottest motifs – the fringes, utilizing them here in their most extravagant and dramatic ways, embellishing everything from the couture-esque hats to the sleeves and gowns, with them.

Other haute couture-inspired elements, which created an appealing yet complementary contrast with both the collection’s hues and fringes, were the drop-like cut-outs used on the necklines, which looked like stylish inspirations from another galaxy (well, NASA just found 7 new worlds, so the possibility is not that remote!).

Colors, cuts and gorgeous detailing aside, the Emilio Pucci fall/winter 2017-18 collection treated us to one-of-a-kind possibilities to wear on a daily basis too, among which three were the absolute must-haves. First and foremost, there was absolutely no shortage of jackets and coats, with both the fur and the most elegant double-breasted ones dominating the scene.

Then there were the Emilio Pucci-approved turtleneck sweaters, which made us instantly think about the holiday scenarios in the Alps. Last but not least, there were the long, sinuous dresses, which ultimately infused the runway show with high-end, unforgettable fashions.

