Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Unveils Sporty, Colorful Looks

The sporty, brightly colored Emilio Pucci pre-fall 2017 collection has been revealed and there are quite a few people making googly eyes at the designs unveiled and space in their closets for some pieces, if not the whole collection. The use of silk velvet is prevalent in the collection along with masterfully innovative treatment methods to incorporate it in other ways, but silk is the base ingredient throughout the entirety of the lineup.

An array of patterns and draping, quilting and floating versus structured work makes the collection varied without totally affecting the cohesiveness of the lineup as a whole. Massimo Giorgetti, the creative director for Emilio Pucci, has definitely done an incredible job.

The Emilio Pucci pre-fall 2017 collection includes pajama outfits with bold prints, tailored pants and nearly psychedelic prints designed to have an interesting appeal for the fashion forward and brave. Honestly the best looking pieces are the dresses with the interesting draping and the very colorful capes.

So many of the pieces pop so beautifully well that it is hard to imagine that this collection will not be purchased and worn everywhere. Out of the 31 images shown for the collection, there is not one dour or boring ensemble in sight. Everything is beautifully balanced, with bright and dark, powerful and clean designs matched together.

Cleverly designing the fit and fall of the collection is one of the better points of the Emilio Pucci pre-fall 2017 collection. The leggings, the shoes, the outerwear and the accessories are stunning pieces that accentuate without the risk of being too much or too little. It is, however, the greatest feat that with so many different patterns, colors, textures and styles, the ensembles do not clash with each other as a collection or even as individual looks.

As many of these pieces will inevitably be toned down once they reach people’s wardrobes, it is a good thing that the pieces are all wonderful as stand alone options. The overall style of being loose and flowing gives off an air of being carefree and forward thinking, but in truth, the brightness is heavy and unmissable, not in a way that would mean the clothes are too much, but they are strong and bright.

The designs can handle the jewel reminiscent colors being toned down with blacks and beige and taupe and white. But for those fashion ready, wear-it-off-the-runway fashionistas, this collection will not disappoint. It will elevate and enhance not only the wardrobe, but also the mood of the wearer and the observers nearby. The Emilio Pucci pre-fall 2017 collection is without a doubt stunning.

Photos courtesy of Vogue