Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Emilio Pucci continues with the idea to represent jet-set lifestyle through its exuberant offerings. Ever since Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis brought the brand into the public eye, Emilio Pucci is known for the heavy graphics and colorful aesthetic.

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection sequined printed dress

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection white denim coordinates and logo turtleneck top

For Pre-Fall 2018 the fashion house kept those signature elements but offered much more wearable pieces. The collection will mark the end of summer 2018, but you can’t sense any traces of fall in the offerings. These clothes will encourage you to think bright and enjoy an endless summer. The transition to another season has never been smoother.

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral maxi dress

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection pastel pink lace decorated suit

Emilio Pucci challenged heavy fabrics with bright colors to bring a feeling of lightness. The fashion house’s cult printed leggings won’t take you to the gym, but you can get all the attention with those. Pucci offered leggings way before athleisure was a thing and now it seems that is just the right time to offer more of those. The attention-grabbing leggings are paired with color-blocking sweaters and scarfs for a bolder effect.

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral leggings, oversized scarf and color blocking top

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection printed leggings and oversized scarf

People are still debating on whether you can or can’t wear leggings as pants. Emilio Pucci is here to clarify any confusion you may have when it comes to that. The brand’s leggings are undoubtedly a comfy alternative to pants. Anyway, if you don’t feel comfortable in such body-shaping piece, Emilio Pucci offered an array of straight cut patterned trousers in the same aesthetic.

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection patterned coordinates and pink blazer

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection pajama coordinates

The energetic level of the Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2018 collection means never-ending joy and excitement. Forget about making a statement with one bold piece. That’s for the ones who like play-it-safe. These pre-fall offerings are statement-making from head to toes. Emilio Pucci once again offered a master class on how to pair different prints. Don’t forget to add vibrant hues such as pink, yellow and blue and it’s impossible to go unnoticed. But nowadays ladies like to show off their adventurous side. There is a match here – these clothes are born for adventure.

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection check coordinates and patterned boots

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection turtleneck top, mini skirt and oversized floral bag

The Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2018 collection had a chic and playful vibe but all the pieces look sophisticated and luxurious. From confident-meets-chic pink coat with contrasting coral collar, metallic sequined dress with puffy sleeves to millennial pink lace embellished suit everything was screaming positivity and elegance at the same time. Emilio Pucci’s creative team likes to challenge the norms. After all, a little black dress doesn’t have to mean peak elegance.

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection pink coat

Emilio Pucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection sequined metallic dress

