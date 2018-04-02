Emily Ratajkowski Drops a New Inamorata Swim Collection

Emily Ratajkowski is a master when it comes to sexy Instagrams in nothing but hot swimwear. Last fall the model launched her Inamorata swimwear line. Thousands of fans went crazy about Emily’s flattering swimsuits with a vintage vibe. The initial drop consisted of high-cut monokini and bikini that were designed to accent all of your assets. The color palette was on the neutral side since the collection dropped in late November. Ratajkowski is now back with a second collection full of beach staples. This time the colors are lively and vibrant, perfect for the upcoming spring and summer beach sessions. No need to mention that all of the styles as highly Instagrammable.



The model kept the silhouettes from her previous drop but updated the patterns. The highlights of the new Inamorata Swim collection are the red snakeskin print swimsuits. There are two styles with this print: a high-cut monokini with an open back, and classic bikini. There are also a few styles in one of the trendiest prints this spring, polka dot. For those who prefer solid swimwear, Emily has a few gorgeous styles in Tiffany blue. The model’s attention-grabbing summer-ready pieces would be a perfect addition to your festival outfits as well.

Naturally, Emily Ratajkowski modeled the new Inamorata Swim collection, presenting the pieces in a series of sexy shots. This time Emily was joined by her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Just recently the model tied the knot with the actor and producer after only weeks of dating. McClard makes low-key appearances in a handful of photos. You could spot him in a few situations: standing in the background, making sure his wifey has enough sunscreen on and sitting in his car while Ratajkowski strikes a pose. The model was very secretive about her private life in the past, and her ex-boyfriends weren’t very present on her Instagram account. But it seems that now Emily loves to show off her husband Sebastian to her followers. Besides the lookbook photos, the model didn’t miss the chance to post a few topless shots. The sultry lookbook with Emily in the center of the attention was lensed by her go-to photographer Emanuele D’Angelo.

The second Inamorata Swim collection is already available for pre-order on the brand’s website. Prices for the swimwear range between $75 – $160. If you prefer revealing swimsuits that will put all of your assets on display, Ratajkowski got you covered. You can shop the pieces separately as well.

Photo Credit: Inamorata Swim/Emanuel D’Angelo