Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Toned Abs in a Cutout Dress

Emily Ratajkowski is your ultimate celeb inspo if you are looking for the best pieces to show off your curves. See the model’s attention-grabbing cutout dress in this video.

Meghan Markle's gorgeous LBD is the versatile piece that both work women and celebs love! See the iconic dress in this video.

Kardashians' die-hard fans might be deeply affected by the latest surprising decision of the famous family. The boutique DASH that the Kardashian sisters opened before they were even famous it's officially closing its doors for...

Model Winnie Harlow pulled off a head-turning pair of snakeskin print pants like a pro! Watch the video to see her versatile outfit.

Even A-list ladies get tired of wearing dresses. One of the biggest red carpet trends lately is sexy jumpsuits. If you have a special occasion this season or you're looking for a statement piece to...

A supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist - what else could a girl ask for? Karlie Kloss was missing one thing in her resume- a partnership with a renowned makeup brand such as Estée Lauder. The long-legged...