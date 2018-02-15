Emily Ratajkowski Fronts DKNY’s Spring 2018 Intimates Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is one busy girl. And she is not afraid to show some skin. The stunning supermodel and actress once again stripped down to show off her impeccable body for DKNY. As a part of her partnership with the brand, Emily stuns in the Spring 2018 lingerie campaign. This is the third season of collaborations between the “Gone Girl” star and the renowned American brand.



DKNY’s #UnderneathmyDKNY campaign is not only about selling intimates anymore. This time the brand decided to spread a completely different message thanks to their ambassador. In the promotional video, Emily is encouraging women to be confident and love themselves. As long as they feel more comfortable in their own body, Ratajkowski has achieved her goal.

“Underneath it all, I like to follow my own rules – I’ve been known to like a French fry. I like to make my own choices. I live on my own terms. I feel the most comfortable naked at home – are you surprised by that? I don’t hold back. I’m extremely persistent. I’m a really terrible singer. It’s not ok to fit into someone else’s box. I’m my own superhero – you are, too. We are all capable of way more than we realize. I’m complicated, secretly romantic, vulnerable, a bad texter and never get back to anyone. Underneath it all, I’m just me.”- Ratajkowski says in the video.

The brand’s spring collection features underwear, sleepwear, and hosiery. For the following season, they decided to shift from the super-sexy lace styles and present a collection that is on the sportier side. Emily flaunts her perfect curves in chic striped sports bras, cool black sets, and simple dusty pink separates. The lookbook shots also show a pair of romantic navy silk pajamas that never go out of style.

Aside from staring in DKNY’s lingerie campaigns, Ratajkowski is the face of their clothing line. So far, each lookbook and shoot they’ve dropped is more innovative than the one before. For the brand’s Fall 2018 Intimates ads, the supermodel is walking down the streets of New York City while wearing only sexy underwear. We might not all look like her, but her efforts to empower women and raise their confidence will be appreciated by many.

If you’ve already picked your favorite pieces from the Spring 2018 collection, you can start shopping them right away. The lingerie line is released both online and in-stores. As a part of her busy schedule, last week the model starred in DL1961’s Spring 2018 ads alongside Maye Musk, Lizzy Jagger, and Patricia Manfield.

Photo Credit: DKNY