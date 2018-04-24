Accessories Celebrities Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Jewelry Campaign With Provocative Shots

By Updated on

Emily Ratajkowski‘s Instagram account is now richer for another series of provocative shots. The famous model stars in a new campaign of Alison Lou, a fine jewelry brand based in New York. The designer and creative director behind the brand, Alison Chemla is a close friend of the model. Since Emily has an eight-figure following on Instagram, it felt natural for Chemla to tap the Instagram sensation for her latest campaign.

“Emily has been a good friend and close to the brand for some time now. Launching Loucite was really special to me and this felt like the right moment to work together,” the jewelry designer explained.

LOUcite by Alison Lou is an extension of the main jewelry line and offers fun and more accessible pieces. Emily Ratajkowski faced the new 12-piece collection of the LOUcite line that consists of playful jelly hoops. You might remember the celebrity obsession with hoops that started last year as a result of the comeback of many ‘90s trends. Alison Chemla is taking this trend to another level with her vibrantly-hued jelly hoops. These earrings come in three sizes (small, medium and large), and multiple vivid colors. Ratajkowski modeled the fun earrings in nothing but transparent PVC pieces. The brunette bombshell is a well-known pro when it comes to scandalous shots. She looks sizzling in the campaign photos wearing nude PVC jacket as well as a pink and brown one. In one of the shots, you could the 26-year-old stunner flaunting coral-hued jelly hoops while posing topless with her arms folded over her chest.

In the campaign pictures, Ratajkowski sports a fresh-faced makeup with a flirty peachy flush on the cheeks. Her hair is styled in messy waves that give an effortless vibe to the look. Although is hard to overlook how stunning Ratajkowski looks in the campaign, you can’t miss the LOUcite vibrant jewelry pieces either. According to Alison, in the making of the jelly hoops, the designer team paid attention to the tiniest details. Besides the three sizes, the jewelry designer made sure that every pair is “light as a feather”. Additionally, the earring backs of the hoops are heart shaped.

The LOUcite jelly hoops are already available for purchase. According to the brand’s website, you could get the small ones for $125, the medium-sized hoops for $145, and the large pair, for $165. In addition to the earrings, every order comes with branded clear Alison Lou tote. Customers could also get a 3-pair set (1 pair of each size) with a hologram pouch for $395.

