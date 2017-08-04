Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski is The New Face of DL1961

The young model Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t seem to slow down. Just days after being the star of the latest issue of LOVE magazine and the collaboration with The Kooples, she is announcing more good news. Emily is officially the new face of DL1961. She joined many familiar celebrities such as Sofia Richie, Jessica Alba, and Jasmine Sanders that have already teamed up with the brand.

“Emily truly is the DL woman in her spirit, her style, her wit and her modern edge,” said Sarah Ahmed, creative director of DL1961, in a statement. “Not only does she wear our denim incredibly well, but she also cares deeply about the things that matter to our brand—female empowerment, product sustainability and ethics. ”

The classy Fall 2017 campaign for the brand was shot in the iconic New York Plaza Hotel. The photographer who took care of the photo shoot is Boo George. In the released ad pictures, you can see the supermodel flaunting her perfect body in several looks. And you can probably guess, it’s all about denim. Emily poses in denim pieces in all shades including jackets, jeans, skirt and a jumpsuit. In some of the shots, she is laying on the bed or even in a bath tub, while on others just sitting on a chair.

“I really love DL1961 because I am picky when it comes to new jeans,” Emily said. “I feel like a lot of the time, the new washes are trying to look vintage and it doesn’t exactly translate. These jeans don’t have those cheesy washes and they are extremely stretchy, so it’s a perfect middle ground.”

The New York-based denim company was launched in 2008. It is known for their sustainable materials and the high-quality pieces that they sell. DL1961 is run by women, which is just another reason that more celebrities are supporting it. Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the trendsetters that are loving this brand.

Emily also explained why she loves working with this brand. She finds the whole idea of the company very inspiring and strongly motivating. She really enjoys wearing their designs and supports the ‘inclusive and innovative approach to denim’. The DL1961 Fall collection is already available, and the price range for the designs is between $178 and $910.

Photo Courtesy: DL1961

