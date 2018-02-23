Emily Ratajkowski Just Got Married in a $129 Pantsuit

One of the hottest bikini babies Emily Ratajkowski is officially off the market. The 26-year old stunner is now a married woman. Celebrity weddings usually make headlines for months before the official celebrations happen but that wasn’t the case for Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-Mclard. The newlyweds got married in surprise ceremony catching the media off-guard. It had not been much known that these two are dating in the first place.



The model previously had been dating music producer Jeff Magid for three years. She was last seen with her ex-boyfriend in November. Soon after that rumors circulated that they are no longer together. Sources also confirmed that the model moved from their house. In December last year, Emily was first seen with Sebastian Bear-Mclard at a basketball game. Paparazzi caught the couple kissing on Valentine’s Day which made it clear that Ratajkowski has a new boyfriend. Sebastian Bear-Mclard isn’t as famous as his new wife, but he is still part of the show business. He is a producer and actor and has worked with Robert Pattison on the 2017 film “Good Times”.

The couple passed on a traditional wedding and got married at the New York City Hall in a casual atmosphere with only a few of their closest friends. The bride wore a pantsuit, but not one of those bridal ones that have been popular lately. Emily Ratajkowski said “Yes” in a mustard double breasted belted blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers. In case you fell in love with Ratajkowski unconventional bridal attire, you can get the chic suit for only $129 at Zara. The model wore an elegant fedora hat with black instead of a white veil to complete the look. Ratajkowski is continuously breaking stereotypes about women with her work, and now she proved that not all ladies dream to get married in a traditional voluminous white gown. She has donned countless of mesmerizing dresses on the red carpet that could work as a wedding dress for the untraditional bride. Anyway, the model decided to keep things casual and opted for affordable pantsuit instead. Her husband Sebastian Bear-Mclard ditched the classic black tux for a light blue suit.

Since the newlyweds decided to keep it casual, the guests had to follow up. Socal media personality The Fat Jew was with the couple at the courthouse sporting white joggers that showed he is a huge supporter of the Planned Parenthood initiative.

Emily and Sebastian showed off matching gold bands that looked nothing like the traditional romantic wedding rings. Instead of a bouquet, the bride sealed the look with an adorable pug in her hands. The now husband and wife managed to keep their wedding ceremony a secret, so all we have is just photos that these two have shared on their Instagram accounts.

Photo By @emrata/Instagram