Emily Ratajkowski Masters the Street Style in DKNY’s Fall 2017 Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski did another exciting campaign for DKNY. For the Fall 2017 campaign of the brand, Emily walked the streets of New York, wearing the coolest outfits. The designs are predominantly in the popular athleisure style, with a chic, feminine vibe. This is DKNY’s way of celebrating the Big Apple and all of the modern women who live in this amazing city. Emily and the brand took over the most popular and crowded neighborhoods in downtown New York, including SoHo.

“In New York, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected. Our Fall 2017 season is inspired by the modern woman who lives for the city’s enthralling chaos. Always a step ahead of anything that comes her way, actress and model Emily Ratajkowski owns this urban jungle #ONLYINDKNY“- the brand stated in a press release.

Sebastian Faena is the photographer behind the lens, who took care of the chic shots. In the official campaign pictures, Ratajkowski does her model magic in several different settings. The shots show Emily strolling the streets of the Big Apple, hanging out with a street performer, playing basketball, standing at a construction site and waiting for La Esquina in SoHo. She is also surrounded by a group of handsome male models including Miles McMillan, Akin Akman, and Markel Williams. The Fall 2017 collection presents an updated version of the brand’s biggest essentials from the previous years. The pieces are transformed into modern, fashionable designs. The campaign features a promotional video, also created by Sebastian Faena.

When it comes to the collection, the designs are very wearable and lovable. The standout pieces include chic crop tops, puffer jackets, a little black dress, logo sweatshirts and more. The accessories are also worth mentioning. Starting from the daring eyewear, logo bag, the Mini Bryant Park Cross Saffiano black backpack, and a sporty gray logo backpack. The beautiful watches that DKNY is popular for are also a part of the campaign. Emily wears two different designs, a silver one, and a black one with gold details. All of the amazing outfits were styled by Clare Richardson.

Earlier this year, the super model stunned in a hot and steamy Spring 2017 Intimates ad for the brand. The intimates campaign celebrated the New York heritage of DKNY, with an amazing photo shoot of Ratajkowski.

Photo Credit: Sebastian Faena