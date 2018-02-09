Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads

By Updated on

Emily Ratajkowski is here to set this cold weather on fire. The days might be dark and moody, but leave it to the gorgeous model to make things more fun. Thanks to her latest campaign with DL1961, you don’t have to wait until spring to feast your eyes on sexy outfits. As a part of the brand’s “NO LONGER ON THE DL” Spring 2018 ads, Ratajkowski flaunts her perfect body in all-jean looks. DL1961 specializes in denim including jeans, outwear, shirts, skirts, jumpsuits and more.

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads denim one piece

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads denim jacket jeans

The campaign celebrates women and hopes to help even more with the positive changes going around. That is why DL1961 decided to tap strong women, who have been a real inspiration with their actions. Ratajkowski has been expressing her honest opinions ever since the beginning of her career. She is not afraid to show skin and considers that every single woman should feel confident in her body.

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads denim shirt

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads olive green jacket brown skirt

“I was raised with feminist rhetoric as a regular topic at home, so naturally women’s issues are at the forefront of what I care about today – whether it’s working with Planned Parenthood, supporting the #MeToo movement or writing and contributing my perspectives on feminism. Being mindful is being aware. Another issue I’m passionate about is incarceration in the U.S. and, of course, Black Lives Matter. It’s important to see outside of your own experience, educate yourself through studying history and always analyzing what you hear and learn.”- Emily expressed her opinion for the importance of such campaigns.

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads jeans black top

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads shirt

DL1961’s Spring 2018 campaign also features Lizzy Jagger, Maye Musk, and Patricia Manfield. All of these women made efforts in making a positive change in the world. Their work inspires and empowers women, and their voice is always encouraging. Maye is Elon Musk’s mother and has been modeling for over 50 years. In November 2017, she became the ambassador of CoverGirl at 69. Elizabeth Jagger is a very popular model/actress and the daughter of Mick Jagger. Patricia, on the other hand, is a singer and blogger, recognizable for her unique style.

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads jeans black shirt

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads denim jumpsuit

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads jeans denim jacket

While all of us are layering chunky knits, coats, and scarves, Ratajkowski shows skin in most of the sexy shots. One of the most eye-catching looks is the one where the model is rocking a pair of white jeans while covering the topless body with her arms.

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads white jeans white shirt

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads white jeans white shirt

Emily first partnered with the brand last year and debuted as their ambassador in the Fall 2017 campaign. You can get all of the pieces from DL1961’s Spring 2018 collection at dl1961.com.

Photo Credit: Boo George

Recent Posts

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads

Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads

Emily Ratajkowski is here to set this cold weather on fire. The days might be dark and moody, but leave it to the gorgeous model to make things more fun. Thanks to her latest campaign...

Jeremy Scott Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Jeremy Scott Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Jeremy Scott is here to brighten up your cold cloudy days in 2018. His Fall 2018 collection presented at NYFW is a never-ending party. From vivid colors and psychedelic patterns to bringing PVC raincoats and...

Tom Ford Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Tom Ford Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear Collection at NYFW

Tom Ford presented opulence on the runway of his Fall 2018 show at NYFW. The designer expressed his love for excessive glamour by mixing striking prints, vivid colors and playing with a lot of details....

Celebs Demo How to Pull Off Vibrant Makeup Looks

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Celebs Demo How to Pull Off Vibrant Makeup Looks

Since we are getting closer to spring, it's time to learn a thing or two about vibrant makeup looks. Celebs are no strangers to color when it comes to makeup. We prepared a gallery of...

These $ 1.090 Sneakers Are Set To Rule the Streets in 2018

Fashion Trends Video

These $ 1.090 Sneakers Are Set To Rule the Streets in 2018

The sneaker culture has come a long way. Nowadays sneakers are part of the high fashion scene and it seems that designers are competing who's going to offer the best "ugly" sneaker. Louis Vuitton just...