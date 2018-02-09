Emily Ratajkowski, Maye Musk & More Front DL1961’s Spring 2018 Ads

Emily Ratajkowski is here to set this cold weather on fire. The days might be dark and moody, but leave it to the gorgeous model to make things more fun. Thanks to her latest campaign with DL1961, you don’t have to wait until spring to feast your eyes on sexy outfits. As a part of the brand’s “NO LONGER ON THE DL” Spring 2018 ads, Ratajkowski flaunts her perfect body in all-jean looks. DL1961 specializes in denim including jeans, outwear, shirts, skirts, jumpsuits and more.

The campaign celebrates women and hopes to help even more with the positive changes going around. That is why DL1961 decided to tap strong women, who have been a real inspiration with their actions. Ratajkowski has been expressing her honest opinions ever since the beginning of her career. She is not afraid to show skin and considers that every single woman should feel confident in her body.

“I was raised with feminist rhetoric as a regular topic at home, so naturally women’s issues are at the forefront of what I care about today – whether it’s working with Planned Parenthood, supporting the #MeToo movement or writing and contributing my perspectives on feminism. Being mindful is being aware. Another issue I’m passionate about is incarceration in the U.S. and, of course, Black Lives Matter. It’s important to see outside of your own experience, educate yourself through studying history and always analyzing what you hear and learn.”- Emily expressed her opinion for the importance of such campaigns.





DL1961’s Spring 2018 campaign also features Lizzy Jagger, Maye Musk, and Patricia Manfield. All of these women made efforts in making a positive change in the world. Their work inspires and empowers women, and their voice is always encouraging. Maye is Elon Musk’s mother and has been modeling for over 50 years. In November 2017, she became the ambassador of CoverGirl at 69. Elizabeth Jagger is a very popular model/actress and the daughter of Mick Jagger. Patricia, on the other hand, is a singer and blogger, recognizable for her unique style.

While all of us are layering chunky knits, coats, and scarves, Ratajkowski shows skin in most of the sexy shots. One of the most eye-catching looks is the one where the model is rocking a pair of white jeans while covering the topless body with her arms.

Emily first partnered with the brand last year and debuted as their ambassador in the Fall 2017 campaign. You can get all of the pieces from DL1961’s Spring 2018 collection at dl1961.com.

Photo Credit: Boo George