Armani ‘Turns a Page’ with His Emporio Armani Fall 2017 RTW Collection

Audacious and ultra polished, couturier Giorgio Armani’s latest Emporio Armani fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was presented this morning at Milan Fashion Week in a co-ed format, which saw the men’s wear line alternating with the women’s on stage.

Giorgio Armani’s take on the next fall/winter season comes after he announced, earlier this morning, his willingness to consolidate his various lines under just three labels, namely Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange. “There will only be three lines starting with the fall-winter 2018 season,” the Italian designer revealed backstage. “There was too much confusion with so many collections. Times have changed and we have to evolve.”

And times surely have already changed for the Italian fashion house, as it is not only undergoing internal restructuring processes, co-ed formats included, but is also already showing new attitudes through its new runway shows.

The Emporio Armani fall/winter 2017-18 collection perfectly described Giorgio Armani’s new vision on prêt-a-porter fashion, which was ready-to-wear indeed and also extremely variegated. Although the high-end figures stole the spotlight throughout his astounding 50+ women’s proposals (along with the men’s wear line, the show unveiled a grand total of 104 looks!), the collection presented Armani’s more street-wear-conscious side of fashion as well, with the ultra relaxed lines, cozy fabrics and comfortable silhouettes going hand in hand with the structured designs.

Like many other designers, Giorgio Armani alternated Scandinavian, hygge-infused lines with more hourglass figures, which were here enhanced either with belts cinched at the waists, or standard Armani tailored jackets. The collection’s color palette also helped designer Giorgio Armani be as versatile as one could expect, with the dark, sensual blacks coming intertwined with classic whites and more risqué Schiaparelli pinks. Red, as seen in previous collections such as those of Max Mara and Fendi, was a key color here too, although this time filtered though Giorgio Armani’s signature bright red lens.

The collection’s patterns were equally inspiring, with both bon-ton polka dots and solid-colored prints revamping the scene. To better emphasize his urban take on fashion, Giorgio Armani even experimented with abstract geometric patterns, which brought a touch of jocosity on stage.

One of the collection’s key elements, namely a roomy, black sweatshirt, got embellished with a big “7” emblazoned on the front, which could also be regarded as Armani’s contribution to the “logo craze” that has spread around this fascinating Milan Fashion Week. Vichy patterns, which were used basically everywhere during New York and London Fashion Weeks, took their time to shine at Armani’s show too, adorning everything from the coats to the dresses.

As for the actual pieces, the Emporio Armani fall 2017 collection was particularly filled with stylish separates, which will easily allow anyone to play with the collection’s different motifs. There were also a few evening-approved proposals, such as long, airy dresses, which enchanted us with their minimalist elegance and subtle opulence towards the end of the show.

