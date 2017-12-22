Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Emporio Armani surprised with a dynamic Pre-Fall 2018 collection that merges different styles, fabrics, and cuts. The brand paid a lot of attention to make everything more youthful and more wearable. This time Armani wanted to create separates that can take you to a range of different occasions.

Just like always, the collection includes Armani’s signature designs. This time the iconic suits got a youthful twist. The brand decided to play with colors, patterns and make their ensembles more vibrant than ever. Although classic power suits are designer’s signatures, the Emporio Armani brand explores a more playful side this time. The Pre-Fall 2018 collection escapes the familiar patterns and moves towards a contemporary direction.

There is a perfect balance between athleisure and elegance in the collection. The luxury brand involved elements from both styles, to satisfy the needs of all customers. There is also a variety of fun colors including green, pink and red.

You will also find the clashing between feminine and masculine cuts very interesting. The suits are more on the boyish side but they include details that soften them up. The fierce, precise tailoring is no stranger to Emporio Armani. That is the main characteristic that helped the designer gain popularity in the world of fashion. A highlight in the collection is the green chic suit that features a gorgeous pattern and sexy V neckline.

Another great thing about the Pre-Fall 2018 collection is the way that completely opposite materials are incorporated into one outfit. Armani matched delicate satin with warm cashmere. The outfit shows a pair of nude silk pants and a matching blouse decorated with bows. To add some contrast the classic camel winter coat joins this story. Altogether, it looks very sophisticated and urban.

The sporty side of the collection is made of designs that feature Emporio Armani’s symbol as a strong case of logomania. This year everyone is turning their attention to laid-back styles and pieces that are easy to wear. Since Armani doesn’t specialize in athleisure, his casual looks still feature a glam factor. The perfect example is a pair of black boxing shorts matched with a long jacket.

Emporio Armani’s latest presentation is everything that a trendy lady needs in her wardrobe. There are looks that will be ideal for a day at the office, and ones great for everyday events. The mix of masculine and feminine adds adventurous vibe to the collection.

Photo Credit: Emporio Armani