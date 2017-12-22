Fashion

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

By Updated on

Emporio Armani surprised with a dynamic Pre-Fall 2018 collection that merges different styles, fabrics, and cuts. The brand paid a lot of attention to make everything more youthful and more wearable. This time Armani wanted to create separates that can take you to a range of different occasions.

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection jeans printed shirt

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection pink pants black jacket

Just like always, the collection includes Armani’s signature designs. This time the iconic suits got a youthful twist. The brand decided to play with colors, patterns and make their ensembles more vibrant than ever. Although classic power suits are designer’s signatures, the Emporio Armani brand explores a more playful side this time. The Pre-Fall 2018 collection escapes the familiar patterns and moves towards a contemporary direction.

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection colorful blazer gray jeans

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black shorts navy blazer

There is a perfect balance between athleisure and elegance in the collection. The luxury brand involved elements from both styles, to satisfy the needs of all customers. There is also a variety of fun colors including green, pink and red.

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection red pants pink top

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection leather mini dress

You will also find the clashing between feminine and masculine cuts very interesting. The suits are more on the boyish side but they include details that soften them up. The fierce, precise tailoring is no stranger to Emporio Armani. That is the main characteristic that helped the designer gain popularity in the world of fashion. A highlight in the collection is the green chic suit that features a gorgeous pattern and sexy V neckline.

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection green suit

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection colorful blazer pants white shirt

Another great thing about the Pre-Fall 2018 collection is the way that completely opposite materials are incorporated into one outfit. Armani matched delicate satin with warm cashmere. The outfit shows a pair of nude silk pants and a matching blouse decorated with bows. To add some contrast the classic camel winter coat joins this story. Altogether, it looks very sophisticated and urban.

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection nude pants camel coat

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection green dress knitted cardigan

The sporty side of the collection is made of designs that feature Emporio Armani’s symbol as a strong case of logomania. This year everyone is turning their attention to laid-back styles and pieces that are easy to wear.  Since Armani doesn’t specialize in athleisure, his casual looks still feature a glam factor. The perfect example is a pair of black boxing shorts matched with a long jacket.

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black boxer shorts black parka

Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black shorts printed blouse

Emporio Armani’s latest presentation is everything that a trendy lady needs in her wardrobe. There are looks that will be ideal for a day at the office, and ones great for everyday events.  The mix of masculine and feminine adds adventurous vibe to the collection.

Photo Credit: Emporio Armani

Recent Posts

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Nails

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Trends, trends, trends - we can't get enough of them. Whether is a brand new idea or a comeback from the past decades, fashion obsessives know that the urge to follow the latest trends is...

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

After serving his talent to Jean Paul Gaultier, Cavalli, Lacroix, Emanuel Ungaro and Emilio Pucci, Peter Dundas finally launched his eponymous label. For Peter that meant creative freedom. The world of fashion has enjoyed Dundas's...

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Being Kim Kardashian West's personal makeup artist comes with a lot of perks. Like 5-7 boxes full of makeup delivered every day at your door. Even the biggest beauty influencers and magazine editors don't see...

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

If you have brown eyes, consider it as a blessing. Brown eyed girls are the ones that usually opt for contacts probably because they don't know the real value of the color of their eyes....

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

Celebrities Fashion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

The most popular couple in the world at the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their official engagement photos. The happy duo shared three of their gorgeous pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski. Meghan and...