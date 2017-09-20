Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2018 Collection At LFW

The Italian-born Giorgio Armani this season swapped Milan for London. The designer had a very good reason to show his collection during London Fashion Week. He was celebrating the opening of the revamped Emporio Armani store on Bond Street. To present the Spring 2018 collection the designer occupied a luxury venue at Tobacco Dock on River Thames. Giorgio showed both his men’s and women’s collections.

Giorgio Armani’s collections are always classic but unique. Lately, is hard to find good chinos. But Giorgio Armani offered a lot of well-cut chinos for men and women. The Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2018 Collection has plenty of suits and formal wear.

Giorgio designed power suits even when they weren’t as popular as now. For more than 30 years the Italian designer offers tailored to perfection suits for ladies. The Emporio Armani Spring 2018 Collection is full of androgynous smartly cut suits that stand for intelligent femininity. Emporio Armani has a lot of options for the businesswomen. That’s why Giorgio is equally loved by men and women when it comes to power dressing. Besides classic cuts colored in pastels, the designer showed attention-grabbing patterned ensembles for the most daring ladies.

Anyway, at the Emporio Armani 2018 Spring show, it wasn’t only about suits. Giorgio Armani added a dose of athleisure in some of his spring offerings. Seeing athleisure pieces by Giorgio Armani felt refreshing. The designer brought two big trends in this collection: the athleisure trend and the sheer trend. Anyway, Giorgio Armani’s designs are never passé. He is one of the few designers that have the power to create timeless pieces with the latest trends in mind.

As always, the designer showed a massive collection. Spectators had a chance to enjoy more than 100 mesmerizing looks that were presented on the runway. Not that you need an excuse to visit the renewed Emporio Armani store on Bond Street, but now is the perfect time to visit London if you aren’t British. The value of the British pound is significantly lower compared with the euro and the dollar. So, you can use this situation as an excuse to shop in England.

Emporio Armani Spring 2018 Collection will most certainly be the first place to look at if you are craving for a killer suit. No matter if you are a man or woman, Giorgio Armani has a lot of everything for everybody.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv