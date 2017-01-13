Emporio Armani Spring 2017 Ad Campaign Shot In Rome

The Emporio Armani spring/summer 2017 ad campaign features a lot of interesting looks, carrying over the prevalence of bold prints from the spring 2017 collection. The ad campaign was shot in Rome, Italy, by photographer Lachlan Bailey. The Emporio Armani spring 2017 campaign features the faces of Luna Bijl, Roos Abels and Chiharu Okunugi.

The different sized prints are excellent and interesting, my personal favorites being the collection of elephants worn by Chiharu Okunugi on a pair of wide-legged pants with a drawstring waist. The top also features a design of elephants in a pixelated style on a mock turtleneck with a background of blue.

There are also very clear elements of influence from Indian style and culture and they show up in beautiful embellishments and patterns, placement, with the juxtaposition between the three-dimensional feel of some of the embellishments and the smooth sheer feel of certain portions of the outfits looking so interesting.

The collection featured in the campaign shows off a variety of silhouettes that for the most part are relaxed in fit. The prints are not the only eye-catching feature of the collection either. The mix of embellishments and sheer materials epitomizes a wonderful set of looks that was shown off by the trip in different shades with loose pockets and drawstrings on the shorts.

Matching shirts in different cuts also adorned them creating an interesting aesthetic that is reminiscent of the cute flapper dresses that permeated fashion throughout the 1920s. Amusingly enough the resurrection and resurgence of the aesthetic in new ways are occurring very closely to the 2020s. Without jumping too far forward, I am interested in seeing where this label and their designs go moving forward.

Emporio Armani’s eyewear for the spring and summer 2017 campaign is sharp and dark. The sunglasses have a very international spy appearance to them thanks to the darkness of the lenses, which are darker in the upper middle and lighter towards the round rims on one model.

On the other model, the lenses appear to be shaded fully from end to end. The color contrast of the frames that sit on the high cheekbones of the model shows off the difference in the darkness of the lenses, while the black portions of the frame also create an incredible look.

In the image that promotes the eyewear, the visible portions of the outfits in the photo include interesting pieces as well. We are blessed with more elephants, these being white on a burnt orange colored shirt with white vertical stripes adorning the collar. The textured sports jacket is also nice, paired with a decorated tie that appears to be black with deep blue oversized polka dots on it.

Overall the Emporio Armani spring 2017 campaign is intense with a bit of a whimsical nature to it thanks to the mix of textures, silhouettes, styles and designs.

Photos courtesy of Emporio Armani