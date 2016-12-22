End of Year Fashion Sales 2016 Not To Miss: Our 7 Picks To Inspire You

Black Friday sales have come and gone, but now we have end of the year 2016 fashion sales to look forward to! These sales are always the perfect opportunities to spend any extra money you obtain during the holiday season, so you can load up your card of choice and get searching. The best part is, most of your holiday shopping is done or will be done by the end of the year, so you can take the time to treat yourself!

Many sales are already going on, and more still will be coming through the beginning of January, so you can start your search now and keep checking around for great fashion deals as the days progress. To kick-start your sale search, here are seven awesome fashion deals from a few of our favorite online retailers, as well as some details about upcoming sales from each. Be sure to browse around and keep finding sales, as new ones will likely be popping up every day.

Happy holidays and happy shopping!

1. Farfetch – Valentino Platforms

From Farfetch’s end of the year sale, you’ll find up to 60% off a variety of fashion options, with clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. This is a worldwide sale, and it will be going on through January. You can find some super chic pieces at a great price, like these chunky velvet Valentino platforms, which dropped to 40% off for the retailer’s sale.

You can’t go wrong with a bit of leather and velvet, so there’s a lot of longevity left in this style of shoe already. You’ll also find many of your other favorite luxury designers at their best, and final, prices of the year!

2. Avenue 32 – Oversized Tartan Top

Avenue 32 has options for many different personal styles, yet most of the fashion choices on its website are quirky and abstract – especially in the sale section! The worldwide sale has just been altered, making products in the sale section now up to 70% off. If anything, it’s worth scrolling through and appreciating the unique pieces, at the very least!

This red tartan top with oversized sleeves and a lace collar (at 60% off) is one of many great pieces you’ll come across. It’s especially quirky and fun, while totally embracing some of the top couture trends from the 2016 runways.

3. The Undone – Oversized and Cinched Blouse

Starting on December 25, fashionistas around the world will have access to sale items marked 30-50% off. There’s nothing too crazy about the looks from this online retailer, as the products offered are from a selection of contemporary designers who design with minimalism in mind.

You’ll find luxurious simplicity at its finest, like this oversized, cinched white blouse that touches on the corsetry trend on the past seasons’ runways. It’s super easy to bring a piece like this into your everyday wardrobe, just with a pair of black pants and shoes to keep on track with the minimalist style. Be ready to browse the sale when it pops up in a few days!

4. BNKR – High-Low Turtleneck Sweater

Be sure to jot some of this down, because there are actually quite a few end of the year 2016 sales from BNKR, all of which have their own accompanying coupon codes.

First, starting December 24th and going through the 27th, there will be 25% off full-priced items with the code YEAH25.

Next, from the 28th through the 30th you can take an additional 40% off of sale items (with a total order of $200 or more) with the code TREAT40.

Third, running from December 31st through January 2nd, all dresses will be 30% off with the code THIRTY.

Then, from January 3rd through the 5th all tops will be 40% off with the code TOP40. Finally, from January 6th through the 8th, you can take an additional 50% off all sale items (with an order of $200 or more) with the code EXTRA50.

Be sure to plan out exactly when you’ll want to fill up your cart for the best deals possible. That way, you can snag up garments like this super sweet and cozy knit turtleneck sweater with a cool high-low hem at the time the price is the lowest. The top is boxy and medium-weight, so paired with its high front it’s super chic paired with high-waisted bottoms.

5. Farfetch – Floral-Bottomed Cropped Jeans

It won’t be too much longer past January when spring will pop back up, so Farfetch’s end of year 2016 sale is a great time to start stocking up on pieces for when the time comes. These cropped jeans by Stella McCartney are a great start to your search, with cute flower embroideries on either leg, with a cropped length and flared hem perfect for the spring. Use these skinny kick jeans as an inspiration boost to start getting your mind out of the snow and into the upcoming warm seasons!

6. Avenue 32 – Marbled Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must all year round, and the great news is that sunglass styles rarely ever actually go out of style. Avenue 32’s end of year sale is a great time to find some new shades for the coming year, like these fabulous marbled glasses with a cat eye design, created by Victoria Beckham.

They’ll be super chic in spring and summer, and will do you well in other seasons, too, so they are some great investment shades – especially coming in at 50% off.

7. Farfetch – “Strict” Embroidered Beanies

You already know how great the Farfetch end of the year 2016 sale is, but these embroidered beanies by Alexander Wang take it to a whole new level. A beanie is one of those products that everyone has in their wardrobe (some of us have more than others), and is the perfect accessory in the wintertime.

For an everyday street look, you can’t really go wrong with just tossing one on, and the bold orange is actually a great choice for streetwear. It’s even 30% off thanks to the sale, making the purchase all the sweeter!

Photos courtesy of @vivaluxuryblog, FarFetch

