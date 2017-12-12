Fashion

Erdem Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

By

Erdem Moralioglu has a unique way to tell a romantic story through fashion. Every season the designer uses ruffles and florals but never gets boring. For the Pre-Fall 2018 collection, Moralioglu went down a memory lane with Laura Ashley’s catalogs. He took cues from Ashley’s aesthetic when designing the dresses. But it wasn’t only Laura who influenced Moralioglu in the making of the Pre-Fall 2018 collection for Erdem.

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dresses

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dresses

The designer also went through Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai’s artwork and got inspired by her cartoonish and bright paintings. It’s hard to connect Erdem’s designs with cartoon characters. Anyway, you can’t expect from Moralioglu to use cartoon prints in the way that Gucci or Moschino does. At Erdem, these elements are toned down, and he uses only fictional characters he could blend in the romantic aesthetic of the brand. You could see a knitted sweater with white swan he borrowed from Katsushika Hokusai. It couldn’t get more romantic.

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection swan sweater and printed midi skirt

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 collection

Moralioglu stayed true to his vintage feminine aesthetic. The designs are timeless and could carry you through a lifetime. He doesn’t necessarily follow trends but his own design flow. The Pre-Fall 2018 collection features ’50s-inspired circle silhouettes and romantic ruffles that infuse the collection with femininity. On the other hand, there are suits and separates with confident cuts and tiny floral prints that kept the balance in the collection. The floral suits are just as stunning as their dress equivalents. As a more feminine alternative, Moralioglu offered A-line skirt and jacket coordinates in vibrant prints.

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral suit

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection printed coordinates

Moralioglu stated that his clients are asking for items that will carry them from morning to night. Looking at the Erdem Pre-Fall 2018 collection is save to say that the designer did his best to satisfy the needs of his loyal customers. There are dresses perfect for daytime romance as well as elegant gowns you could take on any formal event on your schedule. The midi dresses in an array of floral prints and an irresistible mix of colors could be your day to night companion depending on the occasion.

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dresses

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Just recently we talked that socks might be the new It accessory in 2018. Many designers and fashion influencers exposed their socks in high heels and sneakers. Moralioglu paired all of his romantic designs with black socks. Most of the times he paired sandals with these socks making them even more visible.

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dresses

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral outfits

The Erdem Pre-Fall 2018 collection is an ode to the vintage romance. Get ready for another fashion fairytale directed by Moralioglu.

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Erdem Pre Fall 2018 Collection sequined dresses

Photo Credit: Erdem

