Erdem RTW Spring 2018 Collection at LFW

Erdem’s Spring 2018 Collection is a real work of art. For the following season, Moralioglu took his luxury craftsmanship to a whole new level. The ultra-talented designer merged two completely different worlds and cultures, creating astonishing pieces that radiate glamour. Erdem went back to the 50s and got an idea to present the royal style in those times, but influenced by the African-American culture. He thought of her Majesty- Queen Elizabeth, Ella Fitzgerald, Dorothy Dandridge and all the ways they have influenced fashion.

“What if the Queen kind of went to New York, and what if Dorothy Dandridge ended up in Buckingham Palace? It was this weird kind of switching of roles.”- the designer joked.

Erdem expressed his infatuation with the Queen of England in the best possible way. Before designing the Spring 2018 collection, the designer visited the Windsor Castle to find inspiration from the Royal Collection displayed there. With the help of Caroline de Guitaut, the senior curator, he discovered an interesting picture that served as a base for the whole collection. The black-and-white photo was taken in 1958 in Leeds and shows a meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and Duke Ellington.

The influence of the Queen in fashion throughout the years is indisputable. In the same photo, she wears a stunning brocade dress by Norman Hartnell, paired with opera gloves. And for Erdem, that is where it all started. The most dominant fabric is the metallic brocade that screams luxury.

The designer wanted to add a touch of royalty to all of his designs. He included mesmerizing silver sequins and check fabrics. Aside from these elegant designs, there are also several dresses that are more on the playful side. These out-of-this-world pieces are made of romantic lace in bright colors and feature frills and embroidery.

To make things even better, Moralioglu also included mesmerizing embellishments. He placed beautiful crystals, beads, and sequins on simpler designs, transforming them into jaw-dropping dresses. The whole atmosphere was dimmed and sensual, to fit the elegance and the luxury of the collection. Guests got to enjoy songs such as “My Funny Valentine” and the beautiful “Queen’s Suite”, which Ellington wrote for Her Majesty.

Erdem’s designs are a bit on the pricier side, but the best news is that soon he will release an affordable line with H&M. Starting from November 2 their collaboration will be available in stores. So if you are an Erdem’s fan, that is something that will keep you excited until November.

Photo Credit: Luca Tombolini / Indigital.tv