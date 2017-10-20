Erdem X H&M Collection

Last night Erdem and H&M celebrated the official global presentation of their collaboration. For that purpose, they staged a runway show and a party that gathered many fashionistas in one room. The choice of venue was the iconic Wilshire Ebell Theater in Hollywood. This is one of the most anticipated lines for 2017 because of the affordable price point. Thanks to the collaboration many people will be able to get their hands on Moralioglu’s genius designs.

Moralioglu’s collection for H&M, has a luxury feel, thanks to his favorite materials. The jacquards with metallic details, intricate lace, and vibrant blossom brought all the glamour to the designs. Aside from Moralioglu’s recognizable fabrics, he included stunning tweed pieces and a lot of knitwear both for women and men.

Erdem made a strong case for another trend in his collection. The designer included rich floral pajama looks that are already big among celebrities.

You will also find a slight dose of gender-bending. Erdem’s ladies are wearing perfectly tailored suits and oversized coats. They all look like they’ve borrowed them from a man’s closet. The guys on the other hand, are rocking vibrant silks with floral blooms.

Considering that this is the first menswear collection by Erdem, everyone was very excited to see what he would present. And officially, no one is disappointed. The designer is known for his contemporary approach towards fabrics. He loves involving rich jacquards and colorful florals. This time those same materials were used for the men’s designs.

“I found myself very much influenced by how the men’s pieces looked on women, and how some of the women’s pieces looked on men. So there was this exchange—that kind of tension between something formal and informal. There was this definite kind of fluidity between men and women that I found really fascinating.”- the designer explained.

Erdem’s celebrity fans joined the LA showcase, all wearing pieces from the collaboration. Zendaya, Selma Blair, Kirsten Dunst, Alexa Chung, Barbara Palvin, Kate Bosworth were just a part of the A-listers that proudly paraded in his feminine designs.

The official release date of the collection is November 2. It will be available both online and in-stores. There isn’t a single person that is not a fan of affordable glamour. So you’d better get ready to act fast because November is less than two weeks away.

Photo Credit: Indigital.tv