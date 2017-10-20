Fashion

Erdem X H&M Collection

By Updated on

Last night Erdem and H&M celebrated the official global presentation of their collaboration. For that purpose, they staged a runway show and a party that gathered many fashionistas in one room. The choice of venue was the iconic Wilshire Ebell Theater in Hollywood. This is one of the most anticipated lines for 2017 because of the affordable price point. Thanks to the collaboration many people will be able to get their hands on Moralioglu’s genius designs.

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks floral hoodie skirt

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks floral suit

Moralioglu’s collection for H&M, has a luxury feel, thanks to his favorite materials. The jacquards with metallic details, intricate lace, and vibrant blossom brought all the glamour to the designs. Aside from Moralioglu’s recognizable fabrics, he included stunning tweed pieces and a lot of knitwear both for women and men.

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks jacquard coat pants

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks floral skirt blue sweater blazer

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks tweed suit

Erdem made a  strong case for another trend in his collection. The designer included rich floral pajama looks that are already big among celebrities.

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks pajama set

You will also find a slight dose of gender-bending. Erdem’s ladies are wearing perfectly tailored suits and oversized coats. They all look like they’ve borrowed them from a man’s closet. The guys on the other hand, are rocking vibrant silks with floral blooms.

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks gray suit

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks jacquard suit

Considering that this is the first menswear collection by Erdem, everyone was very excited to see what he would present. And officially, no one is disappointed. The designer is known for his contemporary approach towards fabrics. He loves involving rich jacquards and colorful florals. This time those same materials were used for the men’s designs.

“I found myself very much influenced by how the men’s pieces looked on women, and how some of the women’s pieces looked on men. So there was this exchange—that kind of tension between something formal and informal. There was this definite kind of fluidity between men and women that I found really fascinating.”- the designer explained.

Erdem X HM Collaboration Runway Looks floral pajama suit

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks navy plaid suit

Erdem’s celebrity fans joined the LA showcase, all wearing pieces from the collaboration. Zendaya, Selma Blair, Kirsten Dunst, Alexa Chung, Barbara Palvin, Kate Bosworth were just a part of the A-listers that proudly paraded in his feminine designs.

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks floral dress

Erdem X H&M Collaboration Runway Looks plaid navy coat

The official release date of the collection is November 2. It will be available both online and in-stores. There isn’t a single person that is not a fan of affordable glamour. So you’d better get ready to act fast because November is less than two weeks away.

Photo Credit: Indigital.tv

Recent Posts

Erdem X H&M Collection

Fashion

Erdem X H&M Collection

Last night Erdem and H&M celebrated the official global presentation of their collaboration. For that purpose, they staged a runway show and a party that gathered many fashionistas in one room. The choice of venue...

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Tokyo FW

Fashion Gallery

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Tokyo FW

The Amazon Fashion Week started on Monday, October 16. The week takes place in the Japan’s most fashionable city, Tokyo and it will last until October 22. This season the Tokyo Fashion Week welcomed 55...

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Good American x VFILES Collab & Pop-up Store

Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Good American x VFILES Collab & Pop-up Store

For the first time, fans of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American will have a chance to see her line in person before buying. The size-inclusive denim label is loved by women of all sizes. Khloe’s body shaping...

Awaveawake Spring 2018: Video Fashion Week

Fashion

Awaveawake Spring 2018: Video Fashion Week

Awaveawake’s founder Jaclyn Hodes strives to bring change to the fashion world. Once an art history, writing and sculpture student, Jaclyn fell in love with designing spontaneously. She took her final year of studies in...

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Seoul Fashion Week

Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Seoul Fashion Week

Every time there is a Seoul Fashion week, we get psyched about all the chic looks we will see. This year the event got a head start on the 16th, and it will last until...