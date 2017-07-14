Erdem x H&M is the Next Huge Fashion Collaboration

The next huge collaboration in the fashion world is between London-based designer Erdem and the streetwear brand H&M. The designer who dresses up many celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Kate Middleton, Keira Knightley and Claire Foy is the next one in a row to design for the Swedish brand. Erdem Moralioglu founded his eponymous brand in 2005, and since then he’s been leaving people breathless with his extraordinary talent. With this collaboration, the red carpet dresses that we are all dreaming about, are going to be one step closer to everyone.

“I am so happy to collaborate with H&M and to explore my work on a whole new scale, including a menswear collection which I have never done before. It’s also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time.”- Moralioglu expressed his satisfaction in a press release.

The famous director Baz Luhman is going to create a short movie to promote the collection. Luhman is the face behind many iconic films such as “The Great Gatsby”, and “Moulin Rouge”. Together with the announcement, the Swedish brand released a short teaser, directed by the great Baz, giving us a small hint of what we should expect.

“For me, fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expression – a standalone art form. I am excited to be collaborating with Erdem and H&M to reveal the story of this unique collection.”- says Luhman.

From what we could see in the teaser, the collection will feature Erdem’s recognizable feminine vibe. The modern and romantic silhouettes will probably be present again, together with the floral print. Now we can all put our hands on Erdem’s show-stopping designs for affordable prices. This will be the first time for the designer to introduce menswear. The men’s designs are expected to be as contemporary as the women’s. In the video, you could see a stylish man’s silk pajama floral suit.

“The collection reinterprets some of the codes that have defined my work over the past decade. It’s also inspired by much of my youth, from the English films, 90’s TV shows and music videos I grew up watching to memories of the style that defined members of my family. Taking from these inspirations I imagined a group of characters and friends off to the English countryside for the weekend. There’s a real play in the collection between something decidedly dressed-up and equally effortless”- says Moralioglu.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, the creative advisor of H&M will also be joining the dynamic duo. Ann-Sophie is excited to work with the two amazingly talented geniuses. She is a huge supporter of Erdem’s work and is captivated by his whimsical and rich designs.

“From the moment we started talking with Erdem about the collaboration, I was captured by his vision. For ERDEM x H&M he has created an enchanting world full of beauty, delicacy and rich details. These are special pieces you will want to wear forever. He’s a perfectionist and challenging at the same time. He knows exactly what he wants: The lace should look like this!”- says Ann-Sofie Johansson.

The Erdem x H&M line will be available starting from November 2. It will launch in 66 countries and will be available online. Until then, we can only enjoy the short teaser video and fantasize about all of the amazing pieces that we will get to buy. H&M is one of the rare brands that introduces high-end collaborations with luxury clothing brands such as Kenzo, Versace, Balmain, Rei Kawakubo, Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo and more. With these efforts, the Swedish brand makes a huge difference for everyone out there that can’t afford to buy expensive clothing. The collections are always very affordable and they sell in a record time.

“Seriously, though, I’ve seen it as something which is the opposite of what you’d associate with fast-fashion. I want it to be pieces you’ll be wearing in 10 years time, as women do with my own clothes.”- says Erdem for Vogue.

Photo Courtesy of Erdem x H&M