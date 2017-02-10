Erin Fetherston’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Carries Moroccan & Indian References

Erin Fetherston’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear show at New York Fashion Week was well worked, chic, worldly and richly colored. The inspiration for the designs came from traveling and paying attention to the intricate details she could intersperse throughout the designs. The influences can clearly be seen, working like seasoning to a dish adjusting and marrying the flavors together to create something beautiful.

There was a lot of dreamy movement that managed to accentuate the silhouette of the ensembles without distorting the figure. The colors used were rich as they were inspired by Moroccan elements like the warm shades of spices, like turmeric and paprika with hints of saffron showed up in prints and embellishments.

The range of fluttering multi length dresses and wide-leg pants worked with the crisp design to perfectly straddle the free feel of the bohemian silhouettes and the crisp chicness of the well edited and tailored pieces together.

American designer Erin Fetherston has a deeply devoted group of celebrity fans that wear her designs on whatever red carpet they most wish to impress on. Though she is known as a designer primarily, she is also credited as a photographer and has several short films and multimedia projects under her belt. The ability to keep so many things in mind at once without losing track of the final product has shown up in the Erin Fetherston fall/winter 2017-2018 collection.

The collection as a whole has an aesthetic that is interesting and beautiful full of softly sifting shapes and complementary silhouettes. The balance throughout the collection is perfect, allowing for so many different elements to mesh and meld together beautifully for a stunning final product that is certain to sell well.

The shoes included in the collection were nothing short of special, shown to be influenced by North African pointed slippers. The inclusion of enough detail to note was intriguing, as some designers are known for blatantly taking an entire aesthetic and beating the audience over the head with it. The Erin Fetherston fall/winter 2017-2018 RTW collection had more of an air of surety, including the elements necessary to create a worldly yet elegant appearance.

With brilliant use of neatly transported details from all over the world, she elevated normal pieces to make them extraordinary. The use of decorative scarves and tied elements is also worth note, as they are more than simple details; they are the details that draw the eye.

The very feminine collection was much more than just a collection of touches and additions but the identified details really played a heavy note overall. The variety of colors, textures and patterns was enough to purchase any of the incredible looks!

