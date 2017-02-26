Ermanno Scervino’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Is Filled With Strong Business Looks

Ermanno Scervino’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection was well pulled-together and incredibly chic and ultra tailored. The entire collection has a form-accentuating fit and a strong look that gave off the appearance of being about business.

Tailored coats with military touches and outerwear that was slightly oversized gave off the shrouded and protective air of someone who is confident and prepared. Fur collars that adorned these coats and jackets added an element of glamour and luxuriousness that upped the drama of the coats fluttering around the ensembles.

The textures – wool macramé, leather, fur, Valenciennes lace, checkered wool, corduroy and Chantilly lace, all made their presence, making the outfits so amazing that they appeared to be snatched out of dreams many did not know they had. Lace dresses that were soft and feminine, possibly even fragile, worked beautifully well with checkered wool coats that opposed them just enough to meld together for a strong feminine look.

A lot of collections are showing off workarounds of menswear – the tailoring and power effect is there, but the touches and accentuations for the female form are also. This worked to great effect here. The results are a stunning collection that is very different from the pre-fall options offered.

Though not all business, there was certainly a lot of restrained drama and glamour in the collection. There was nowhere to be underestimated in the clothes offered in the Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 collection. Everything from top to bottom was stylish and refined with more than a dash of chic sensuality and ready to go.

There were definitely sexy elements to the collection as well, but it did not distract; it added to the overall tone of the collection beautifully. It’s no surprise that the elements of the collection are what they are; Ermanno Scervino does provide women’s clothes in such a full manner than there are very few that do not feature a dose of sensuality that adds rather than overbears. The clothes are still practical and that is the ideal.

The complete confidence that certain clothes inspire is something everyone should experience and there are definitely options that fit this requirement in the Ermanno Scervino fall 2017 collection. Even the accessories were surprisingly restrained and beautifully so.

Looking at the soft blue pants with large trench coat that featured brown and red fur details on the sleeves really stole my heart. The pants were beautifully tailored to fit wide legged without flopping around.

A collection such at this provides so many outerwear options that are very different from each other. The color choices were an unexpected surprise as well. The pops of green, blue and red were a surprise to the display that was endearing and beautiful.

Photos courtesy of Vogue