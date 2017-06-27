Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 Collection

For the Resort 2018 Collection, the brand decided to mix their signature feminine style with a dose of a sporty feel. Even though Ermanno Scervino prefers to design strictly feminine pieces this time he decided to incorporate the infamous athleisure style in some of his designs. Opposite of the majority of the brands that showed genderless collections, the designer stayed faithful to his signature style which resulted in a collection exclusively designed for the ladies. The Resort 2018 Collection is missing androgynous and gamine elements, but that doesn’t make it less attractive.

The collection is made to satisfy the different needs of the modern women. The pieces are very versatile featuring loose tailoring with a soft accent on all the right places. Considering the fact that the designer nurtures the old school femininity, you won’t be able to find pieces that reveal too much in his collections.

As for the color palette, Ermanno Scervino predominantly played with pastels and many variations of blue. The blue-hued designs definitely dominated in the collection. From midi dresses in different styles to color-coordinated pastel blue suit there is a little bit of everything painted in blue to meet everyone’s preferences and needs.

Ermanno Scervino included many interesting graphic sweaters in the collection and paired them with playful skirts made of light fabrics.

A detail that you can’t miss is the cool sporty black belt that accessorized the majority of the designs. The belt has a simple design and features the brand’s name on one of the sides. You could see the belt over suits, skirts, and blouses.

The athleisure vibe is present in several pieces that are on the sportier side but still carry a certain feminine note. One of the most noticeable pieces is the pale pink knee- length jacket with voluminous sleeves. There are also couple pieces with technical feel such as the parachute nylon padded coat with high side slits.

As for the dresses, Ermanno Scervino focused predominantly on designs that accent the waist. The dresses sit tight on the waist and most of them feature additional details around the waist. The tailoring might be delicate on some of the designs but they all seem very wearable ad comfortable.

The designer incorporated the comfortable slides in almost every outfit as well as the large bags that can accommodate all the women’s essentials throughout the day. Ermanno Scervino wanted his glamorous clientele to enjoy both luxury and comfort clothing and accessories.