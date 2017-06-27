Fashion

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 Collection

For the Resort 2018 Collection, the brand decided to mix their signature feminine style with a dose of a sporty feel. Even though Ermanno Scervino prefers to design strictly feminine pieces this time he decided to incorporate the infamous athleisure style in some of his designs. Opposite of the majority of the brands that showed genderless collections, the designer stayed faithful to his signature style which resulted in a collection exclusively designed for the ladies. The Resort 2018 Collection is missing androgynous and gamine elements, but that doesn’t make it less attractive.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 White Corset Dress with pink floral details

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 pink double breasted women's suit

The collection is made to satisfy the different needs of the modern women. The pieces are very versatile featuring loose tailoring with a soft accent on all the right places. Considering the fact that the designer nurtures the old school femininity, you won’t be able to find pieces that reveal too much in his collections.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 11 white women's suit with palm trees embellishments

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 11 white women's suit with palm trees embellishments blue lace mini skirt and cashmere sweater

As for the color palette, Ermanno Scervino predominantly played with pastels and many variations of blue. The blue-hued designs definitely dominated in the collection. From midi dresses in different styles to color-coordinated pastel blue suit there is a little bit of everything painted in blue to meet everyone’s preferences and needs.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 blue belted midi dress

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 light blue women's suit

Ermanno Scervino included many interesting graphic sweaters in the collection and paired them with playful skirts made of light fabrics.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 3 black sweater with palm trees print and pastel lace midi skirt

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 pink sweater and white patterned midi skirt

A detail that you can’t miss is the cool sporty black belt that accessorized the majority of the designs. The belt has a simple design and features the brand’s name on one of the sides. You could see the belt over suits, skirts, and blouses.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 pastel pink suit and patterned coat with black logo belt

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 black and white jacket, white pants and white top

The athleisure vibe is present in several pieces that are on the sportier side but still carry a certain feminine note. One of the most noticeable pieces is the pale pink knee- length jacket with voluminous sleeves. There are also couple pieces with technical feel such as the parachute nylon padded coat with high side slits.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 pale pink jacket and patterned dress

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 parachute brown long jacket with side slits

As for the dresses, Ermanno Scervino focused predominantly on designs that accent the waist. The dresses sit tight on the waist and most of them feature additional details around the waist. The tailoring might be delicate on some of the designs but they all seem very wearable ad comfortable.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 patterned long sleeved midi dress

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018 long pale pink dress

The designer incorporated the comfortable slides in almost every outfit as well as the large bags that can accommodate all the women’s essentials throughout the day. Ermanno Scervino wanted his glamorous clientele to enjoy both luxury and comfort clothing and accessories.

Photo: Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

