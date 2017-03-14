Etro To Combine Women’s and Men’s Collections In One Fashion Show

Etro has just joined all of those fashion houses that have combined their women’s and men’s collections in one single fashion show, confirming the coed formula is definitely a successful and appealing one!

Along with fashion houses such as Gucci, Dsquared2, Bottega Veneta, Kenzo, and Coach, Etro will thus showcase both its men’s and women’s fashions in one runway show, with the first one being its spring/summer 2018 show that will be presented in September during Milan Fashion Week.

According to the official press note the company released a few hours ago, the idea of unifying the shows together “is the best way to strengthen the image of the brand, creating the opportunity to tell Etro’s story and values in the most coherent and effective way possible.”

Etro’s global communications vice president Jacopo Etro has also noted that the choice was not due to economic issues, which are often the real reasons behind the combined fashion shows. “In any case, this is not an economic issue. It is more related to the image of the brand,” he declared.

Unlike other fashion houses, however, Etro’s creative directors are two, with Veronica Etro being responsible for the women’s line, and her brother Kean working on the men’s line. Aside from venturing out into a new format, the Italian fashion house is thus about to experiment with a new way of perceiving its fashions, as both lines will need to be displayed coherently as well as convey a similar message.

According to Jacopo Etro, the siblings have already started working as a team, which is good news indeed considering the fact that both the men’s and women’s collections need to be done before September this year. “Precisely because the two creative directors are different, the decision strengthens the brand’s unity of message with the same themes,” Jacopo Etro continued, noting then the importance of communicating a strong message that could speak “in a single, cohesive and unequivocal way. If you don’t have a strong message, your risk succumbing,” as he told WWD.

And if the coed format is the fashion industry’s next favorite formula, along with the see-now-buy-now one, the fact that more and more fashion houses are opting for similar concepts and aesthetics for both their men’s and women’s lines is equally appealing. For his debut collection at Calvin Klein, for instance, acclaimed designer Raf Simons transposed the aesthetics of the women’s wear staples to the men’s wear line, and vice versa, not being afraid to use similar visions for both lines.

Given the fact that Jacopo Etro emphasized coherency and cohesiveness, we bet a similar approach will be used for Etro’s spring 2018 collections, too.

Photos courtesy of Livingly