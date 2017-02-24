Etro Brings In a World-Traveling Collection for Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Kaleidoscopic and introspective, Veronica Etro’s latest Etro fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection set us on a journey through different countries, cultures and inspirations, transforming this Milan Fashion Week into sort of fictional stargate, wherein fast travel between two (or more) points in space/time is possible.

After focusing on artistically fulfilling Frida Kahlo-inspired motifs for her Etro pre-fall 2017 fall collection, which we now understand sort of gave us a hint for the next collection’s theme, Veronica Etro decided to celebrate the beauty of our sadly often mistreated Earth by acknowledging the power of diversity, transposing its main patterns to fashion.

For these reasons, her Etro fall 2017 rtw collection travels all the way to Coachella, treating us to party-approved ensembles, just to then quickly jump to Tibet, with all the spiritual consequences that follow. To get the models ready for their journey and to really put them in a good mood for their adventure, Veronica Etro filled the runway show’s backstage with pictures of the ocean, breathtaking landscapes, such as those of Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan, and even of biker photographers who go wander the world with their motorcycles. Everything was specifically set and rearranged to give us onlookers a one-of-a-kind experience, which could let us become estranged from our duties, worries and responsibilities for at least a few seconds.

As for the fashions showcased, the collection was inevitably variegated and eclectic. If you happen to prefer ultra minimalist proposals such Max Mara’s latest ones, this Etro line-up will probably not become one of your favorites. Throughout the line-up, designer Veronica Etro had fun playing and juxtaposing different patterns with one another, with animal prints worn upon psychedelic patterns and mandala motifs matching big blocks of color-blocking designs.

Even the figures, cuts and lines were influenced by such an eclecticism, with the Coachella-inspired festival-like items such as boho dresses coming paired with utilitarian boots and cozy jackets. As a whole, the collection featured coherent staples that were however mix-and-matched with one another as a way to enhance the show’s extra-sensory experience. In this way, Veronica Etro aimed at encouraging us to experiment with fashion and just have fun with it, whether we prefer to stick with one style or dare with unconventional outfits.

As for the collection’s absolute must-have staples, with the Etro fall/winter 2017-18 rtw lineup being so fiercely diverse in its styles, we specifically recommend having a look at the jackets. The coats and jackets not only exuded the show’s multi-cultural appeal, but also got filtered through a winter-approved lens indeed, meaning that visiting one of the aforementioned countries while wearing one of those outerwear options is surpassingly feasible for sure.

Photos courtesy of Vogue