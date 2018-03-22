Fashion

Everlane’s Debut No-BS Underwear Line is Made for YOU

Everlane is about to make yet another part of our lives easier – shopping for lingerie. For years ladies were convinced that they should sacrifice their comfort in order to look sexy. The apparel brand that offers some of the best affordable classic pieces out there is finally expanding into underwear. Moreover, Everlane is on a mission to turn the lingerie industry upside down. The brand’s new line is sort of a threat for underwear giants such as Victoria’s Secret and Agent Provocateur that ruled the industry in the past. Lace, frills, uncomfortable tiny thongs, bras with wires that go on your nerves – Everlane wants you to forget about all that and wear lingerie for the sake of your comfort.

“Underwear should be made for you. But for decades, it’s been designed with someone else in mind. Bras that push, pad and squeeze. Fabrics that suffocate. Lace that chafes. The industry has made billions telling women that in order to feel sexy, they need to look like something they’re not. But times are changing — and so should our underwear,” the brand stated in a press release.

To be honest, almost every lady out there is guilty of putting on an uncomfortable sexy lingerie for somebody else. Although there might be nothing wrong with that, Everlane is all about “no bulls*it” bras, pants and more. The brand had been working on their underwear line for two years to develop comfortable but appealing pieces. Forget about granny pants, Everlane is bringing modern minimalistic lingerie in the game. Made of Supima cotton, the brand’s underwear feels soft and is made to last. The Supima cotton consists of extra-long fibers that won’t let these pieces stretch out easily.

The styles break down to four types of bottoms (a thong, bikini, hipster and high-rise hipster), all priced at $12, tank bra that retails for $22, and bodysuit with a price tag of $30. Every piece is available in neutral colors such as black, white, pale pink and gray. For men, Everlane offers $18 boxer briefs in white, black, gray and navy. The sizes go from XS to XL. Everlane faced criticism for their size range in the past, but the brand promised that a more inclusive size range is “in the works”. According to the brand, customers should expect a better size range sometime this year.

The campaign for Everlane’s underwear line celebrates real beauty. The brand invited Jemima Kirke and three other diverse models to star in the campaign. The “Girls” star flashes her abs in the unretouched body-positive shots. The rest of the cast includes women of different shapes and sizes. The brand used zero photoshop in the making of its underwear campaign. The line will launch on March 26.

Photo Credit: Everlane

