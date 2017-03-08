The Best of the Fall 2017 Fashion Weeks: What You Need to Know

These past fall 2017 Fashion Weeks really gave their best in terms of fashions, street style inspirations and philosophical patterns, encouraging us to dare with fashion and embrace activism through it, too. Since the important moments from the recent Fashion Weeks were so many, we decided to sum up all the things one needs to know about the fall 2017 Fashion Weeks, from New York to London to Milan to Paris, so that their best and most scandalous moments could give us something to ponder on before the next ready-to-wear season shows up.

Fall 2017 Fashion Politics

The fact that the fall 2017 Fashion Weeks would have had a lot to do with politics was already palpable with the spring 2017, pre-fall 2017 and even men’s wear fall 2017 runway shows and collections. Since during October last year Trump was not the US president yet, the runway shows’ politics-influenced moments were subtler and less prominent.

With the fall 2017 Fashion Weeks, however, many designers weren’t afraid to speak up and demonstrate against prejudices on the catwalks, with collections such as those of Moschino, Prabal Gurung, Tommy Hilfiger, and Christian Siriano making powerful statements through emblazoned t-shirts, too.

During Milan Fashion Week, then, designer Angela Missoni summed up the fashion industry’s political agenda imploring the audience to “show the world the fashion community is united and fearless.”

The Best of Empowerment and Feminism

Some of these Fashion Weeks’ best moments were linked to politics through feminism, which saw its transposition to fashion both through some emblazoned t-shirts and powerful collections designed by female creative directors. Creative directors such as Maria Grazia Chiuri, Stella McCartney, Tory Burch, Phoebe Philo, Miuccia Prada, Carolina Herrera, Vera Wang, and Victoria Beckham are all challenging and changing the future of the industry, becoming empowering examples for any young girl who aspires to become a fashion designer.

More and more models were also embracing an extremely inspiring intersectional feminism, with model Halima Aden, who walked Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara’s runway shows flawlessly donning her hijab being one of its best examples.

Weeks Full of Accomplishments

The past fall 2017 Fashion Weeks marked many goals for various creative directors and designers, which brought their accomplishments directly on stage. Belgian designer Dries Von Noten, for example, celebrated his 100th runway show at Paris Fashion Week, while Italian Anna Molinari celebrated the 40th anniversary of the brand with a dancing runway show.

The London College of Fashion graduate and acclaimed emerging designer Ryan Lo celebrated his 5th anniversary during London Fashion Week too, unveiling one of his most imposing collections and surely encouraging those who hope to showcase their future creations during LFW, too. Vogue, one of the industry’s historical and most representative magazines, also celebrated its 125th anniversary, this month!

Fall 2017 Fashion Weeks’ Most Talked-About Moments

Fashions on the catwalks aside, some of the most talked-about styles have to do more with the front rows rather than the catwalks. Singer Nicki Minaj, for example, dressed her own way at Paris Fashion Week wearing an extremely revealing asymmetrical top, which made her look unapologetically fierce (regardless of the fact that one may not fancy the actual top, in terms of personal tastes).

Cara Delevingne, on the other hand, became the ultimate it-girl wearing garments from the Supreme x Louis Vuitton capsule collection during PFW, with her pictures quickly jumping from one social media platform to the other as soon as she sat front row.

As for the most talked-about moments on the catwalks, Raf Simons’ debut with Calvin Klein was probably the most anticipated one, while Lagerfeld’s space ship launch was, on the other hand, the most photographed.

Photos courtesy of Vogue