Fall 2018 NYFW Street Style Highlights

In the past week the streets of New York City were the hottest fashion spot on earth. Fashionistas from all over the world gathered in the American capital of fashion for the Fall 2018 NYFW. Although it’s still only February, it seems that street icons already started to wear pieces from their spring 2018 wardrobe. See the biggest street style highlights in this video.
