Fall/Winter 2017 Color Trends

In terms of color, we are going to have lots of fun in the Fall/Winter 2017 season. Opposite of the cold weather, the fall/winter color palette is much warmer. The most popular color for the upcoming season according to the Pantone Color Institute is the dynamic Grenadine. The Grenadine is a vibrant shade of red that gets all the attention. Besides the Grenadine, the classic red color will also dominate in the fashion girls’ fall/winter wardrobe. Speaking of vibrant colors, the Autumn Maple is a gorgeous burned orange hue that will be in high demand in the upcoming season.

Experts advise you combine these attention-grabbing hues with classic autumnal and winter colors such as Neutral Gray, Navy Peony, Butterum and Tawny port. The Butterum is a perfect fall mixture of cream and camel tones. The mega-popular millennial pink is known under the name Ballet Slipper and is a gorgeous dusty pale pink hue perfect for fall and winter. Ballet Slipper, Neutral Gray, and Butterum are the lightest colors in the palette. These neutral colors are easy to pair with deeper and stronger hues.

A huge surprise on the fall/winter runway shows was the neon green color. Designers showed entire outfits painted in this electric color. Like we said earlier, in the upcoming season we should expect much brighter colors than we normally have in that time of the year. Another unexpected dynamic color from the fall runway shows is the turquoise. Designers showed everything from dresses to coats in this amazing color. We normally wear turquoise in the summer but starting from this fall that is about to change. The hot fuchsia hue that was extremely popular this summer isn’t going anywhere as well. Many designers showed gowns in this vibrant color. Fuchsia might be the color of the eveningwear in the Fall/Winter 2017.

Take a look at the vibrant color trends for the Fall/Winter 2017.

Hot Pink

Fall Winter 2017 Color Trends pink fringe dress
Emilio Pucci
Photo Credit: Indigital.tv
