You are probably already eyeing pieces to upgrade your fall wardrobe. Before you go shopping make sure you know the biggest Fall/Winter 2017 fashion trends. The runway looks this year offered a lot of diversity. From boho outfits to formal cuts and female power suits, there is a little bit of everything. This summer we had a major throw-back from the 90s’ and we should expect the same for the Fall/Winter 2017 season. Styles from the 70s’ are also coming back on the fashion scene.

Another major trend from the runways are the dazzling pieces. Glitters and sequins were present in many high-end collections. Sequined dresses, heavily embellished, sparkly boots and accessories are the biggest statement pieces for the upcoming season. The metallic outfits are also going to be very popular. Metallic silver-hued coats, pants, skirts and more are expected to rule in the Fall/Winter 2017.

Rich velvet fabrics and golden-hued dresses were spotted on many fall shows. The velvet made its comeback last year and designers announced that it will stay throughout the upcoming season. Speaking of rich, thick materials, the oversized cozy knits are a must-have for the cold days that are about to come.

The formal trends include a huge choice of Office-approved, powerful outfits. Many designers focused on the working woman and made sure to bring stylish pieces to her workplace. Career-oriented women in the Fall/Winter 2017 will wear fierce suits, plaid pencil skirts and shirts with innovative cuts. The casual country girls will have a chance to enjoy colorful and intricate patchwork dresses. It seems that everybody is going to have lots of fun while shopping for the upcoming season.

Feast your eyes on the biggest fashion trends for Fall/Winter 2017 that come straight from the runways.

Fringe