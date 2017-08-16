This summer we had a lot of interesting nail trends. The biggest one was the fruit nail trend. Well, the summer is going to end soon, so you better put your favorite fruit on your nails while you still have time. The Fall/Winter 2017 nail trends are knocking on our door and they won’t disappoint.

The upcoming season offers a variety of intricate nail designs that involve chains and other 3D decorations. This isn’t for every day but can make a huge statement when you feel extra bold. You can also get logo nails to celebrate your favorite fashion brand. Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs are just a few of the many fashion houses that opted for logo nails for their runway shows.

Another major nail trend is the dry-brushing. To achieve the dry brush effect on your nails wipe the most of the color from the brush and apply the nail polish on your nails with random strokes. This nail design is very wearable and you have multiple color options to experiment with.

Nail designs in neutral colors are always in style. For this Fall/Winter 2017 choose sandy and beigey nudes with cold undertones. Mix a couple of colors to break the monotony. Tipped manis are also trending this fall. All you need to do is draw curved swipes or small triangles on the tips of your nails. This is a modern upgrade of the classic French manicure.

If you want to spice things up opt for glitter. Add just a bit of glitter on strategic parts of your nails and you are ready to go. The hints of gold on dark and vibrant nail colors are a must-try as well for Fall/Winter 2017.

Take a look at the biggest nail trends for Fall/Winter 2017 and get inspired.

Minimalist Nails