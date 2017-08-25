If you thought that the summer has the most interesting prints, the Fall/Winter 2017 print trends will prove you wrong. Just like the color trends for the upcoming season, the print trends are fun and eye-catching. There is a huge variety of patterns to choose from that will make you forget the plain outfits.

One of the brands that has the most attention-grabbing prints this fall is Gucci. The fashion house’s fall collection featured prints inspired by many cultures. From all American ensembles, colorful florals and Asian patterns, to Russian dolls inspired outfits. Many other designers also got inspired by the Wild West and their home country.

The prints that dominated the runways were the checks and the plaids. Power suits in neutral grey check are an absolute hit for the upcoming season. Besides the office-approved suits, expect to see the plaid and check print on almost anything you could imagine. This season plaids come in classic autumnal colors and are a great addition to most fall outfits.

The floral print has many variations this fall. From couch florals, asian florals to classic flower print, there are multiple of options. Another classic print that will be popular this fall is the leopard print. The polka dots in black and white and other color variations also took place on the fall/winter runway shows.

One of the most mesmerizing prints in the upcoming season is the pictorial stories print. Designers transferred the greatest paintings ever painted on their designs. On the other hand, the nature was a major inspiration to many designers and they celebrated their love towards the nature through their designs.

Take a look at the print highlights for the Fall/Winter 2017 and get ready to dress in patterns like a pro in the next 6 months.

Russian Doll