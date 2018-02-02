Fashion Gallery

Fashion Diaries: The Style Rules of a New Yorker

It’s not easy to decode the style of New York ladies because each one of them has a unique fashion expression. Their style goes from classy minimalism to fun maximalism depending which part of the city you are taking in consideration. Take a walk in Brooklyn and the East Village and you’ll most certainly see ladies in vibrant even neon colors. Chelsea and SoHo have the biggest fashionistas who come up with their own style rules but still look polished.

Regardless the fact that is hard to consider the style of New York women as one general category, we managed to spot the style rules that New York’s fashionistas swear by. So, here is how you can bring the Big Apple in your style and wardrobe:

Wear Your Biker Jacket With Everything

A classic biker jacket goes with everything from jeans and tee to pleated skirts and maxi dresses.

